Santa Claus is coming to town next month for Oakville’s annual parade

The town is rolling out the red carpet, and guess who’s back in town? None other than Santa Claus and friends, returning for the 75th blockbuster anniversary of the annual Oakville Santa Claus Parade!

Mark your calendars a month ahead for Saturday, November 18 at 9 a.m. and join us in downtown Oakville for this year's community celebration. This year’s theme is all about Holiday Movies and Icons.

The parade is a true community event that relies on the support of residents, local businesses and volunteers to bring it to life each year. The town is seeking sponsorship and any financial contribution to ensure the success of this popular event that brings the community together. Amounts higher than $20 will receive a tax receipt.

The parade is also accepting applications for floats, walking groups, marching bands, and volunteers for costumed characters and more. The application deadline is November 5, 2023. The Best Overall Float will receive free entry in the 2024 parade.

Artists 10 years of age and younger are invited to enter our colouring contest for a chance to ride with Mrs. Claus, who will once again be leading the Oakville Santa Claus Parade as the Grand Marshall on November 18!

Download the colouring sheet, created once again by local cartoonist Steve Nease, or pick one up at any of the town’s community centres or Oakville Public Library locations and email a picture of the entry to events@oakville.ca.

The contest closes on Friday, November 10 at 4 p.m.

For more details about sponsorship, applications, the colouring contest and the event, visit the Oakville Santa Claus Parade page.

Oakville residents are encouraged to dress up in their favourite holiday attire and take the free Santa shuttle from the Oakville GO Station, which runs every five to 10 minutes starting at 8 a.m. The parade begins at 9 a.m., so plan ahead if you’d like a spot along the parade route and be able to take in the sights and sounds of the creative floats.

“The Oakville Santa Claus Parade Committee is excited the community is coming together in celebration of the parade’s milestone 75th anniversary. We continue to actively look for participants, sponsors and volunteers to help make this year’s parade extra special for everyone.” Said Santa Claus Parade Committee Chair Ward 2 Councillor Cathy Duddeck

“The Oakville Santa Claus Parade is one of my favourite events that the whole community rallies behind each year to make it successful. I can’t wait to see your smiling faces lining the parade route!” said Mayor Rob Burton.