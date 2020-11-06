Yes, Santa Claus WILL be taking photos in Oakville this year

× Expand Photo: Visit Oakville

Taking a picture with Santa at the mall has been a tradition and iconic holiday season event for decades. There was concern whether Santa would be appearing in-person this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but Santa will be appearing in-person in Oakville for 2020.

Oakville Place mall has confirmed that "Santa Holiday Experience photos available this year both virtually and in person."

According to the website, "Keeping everyone safe is our priority and we have modified our Holiday programming to ensure physical distancing, safety and cleaning protocols. We are offering contactless in-person, and virtual Santa experiences."

Santa will only be meeting families on an advance reservation basis, with 15 minute visit blocks available beginning Friday, November 27, 2020 until Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24th.

With the need to maintain social distancing, however, the notable change is that children won't be able to sit on Santa's knee. Oakville Place says, "Santa will be positioned 6 feet behind the families and children who come to take a photo." The perspective will make Santa appear close than the six feet separation.

All in-person visits require a prepaid photography package, meaning that unlike previous years, there is no opportunity for a free, in-person visit. Photo packages range from $40-60 with varying numbers of pictures taken.

Reservations are available here online for in-person visits with Santa.

"Making Spirits Bright Experiences" (who works with Oakville Place to co-ordinate Santa's schedule and arranges for his visits) also has programmed virtual experiences with Santa, including pictures at home, story time and gift box deliveries. Some of these are also paid while others are free, and those reservations are available online here.

Finally, Santa will also be making an virtual, fireside chat appearance with Mayor Rob Burton on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. in lieu of this year's Santa Claus Parade.