SAVIS wants Halton to "Take Back The Night"

× Expand SAVIS of Halton

Silvia Samsa, Executive Director of Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS), wants safety for everyone, everywhere.

She is very excited that this year’s "Take Back The Night" is an in-person event and an opportunity for the Halton community to come together in support of survivors and those still living with violence.

SAVIS has collaborated with Halton Women’s Place and The Women’s Centre of Halton to create an evening of community engagement, information, solidarity and celebration.

This year's event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 where the evening will start at Film.Ca Cinemas with a chance to mingle and shop at the Vendors Market at 5:30 p.m. The march itself will begin at 7:45 p.m.

Representatives from local groups and non-profits will be available to talk about their services, programs and activities. Guest speakers will share their experiences of accessing and using local service providers. Then, marchers will make their way to Kerr Street and travel south ending at Cowan Square.

"We’re hoping for a lot of energy and a lot of acknowledgement of the fact that COVID has really silenced survivors into isolation. So, they’ve not been able to talk about the issues that have happened to them," observed Samsa.

Samsa notes that for years sexual assault and violence was considered a women’s issue. But it directly, or indirectly, affects every member of the Halton community. That’s why men are welcome to join all of the events including the march.

According to Samsa, SAVIS receives many calls from male survivors who have been sexually assaulted by people they trusted. In order to move forward, Samsa believes, everyone in the community has to be part of the solution.

"This is a night that we really want to Take Back The Night. And, it would be really nice if we could take back every single day and every single night," said Samsa.

"But, they’re [the streets] also not safe for vulnerable people like trans folks and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities."

SAVIS staff are once again offering in-person counselling at their office in the South Oakville Centre. Samsa says this is vital for people who need to come in to the office because they don’t have privacy at home.

Clients can also receive counselling over the phone or via Zoom. These options are important for survivors in Milton and Acton who may not be able to travel to the Oakville location.

SAVIS counsellors are also going back into the Vanier Centre for Women located in Milton. The medium and maximum correctional facility has capacity for 333 female inmates serving sentences less than two years in length or those remanded in custody while awaiting trial.

Samsa hopes to have a record turnout to show survivors, and people living with violence, that the Halton community believes, "The streets and the homes should be safe for everyone."

More information about Take Back the Night is online here.