× Expand Zonta Club of Oakville

The Zonta Club of Oakville, a chapter of Zonta International, has launched its Say No to Violence against Women campaign to align with their fundraiser, 16 Days of Activism.

The campaign runs from November 25th - December 10, and is designed to raise awareness of gender-based violence in our community and raise funds to support victims.

Liana Palmerio-McIvor, president of the Zonta club of Oakville explains “people often don’t realize just how prevalent violence against women is even in a beautiful community such as Oakville,”

The statistics can be staggering. Palmerio-McIvor continued, “Halton Regional Police investigated 3,613 Intimate Partner Violence incidents in 2019 alone. Plus, COVID-19 has only made matters worse. The number of incidents and severity have both increased in 2020.”

The Zonta Club of Oakville has been promoting an outreach campaign through social media, while communicating the impacts of gender-based violence both within the community and internationally. The club is asking the community to say "NO" to violence by saying "Yes" to a $16 donation. The $16 represents a dollar for each of the 16 days of activism the club actively promotes.

“All donations received will help us support our local partners who support victims with emergency housing, financial aid, educational assistance and mental health care”, Palmiero-McIvor said. “Interested donors can visit zontaoakville.org or our social media pages for more information,”

The Zonta club of Oakville was founded in 1973 and is made up of a small but vibrant group of professional women, that work together to assist women in the Halton community and internationally.

For more information on the 16 days of activism campaign, or the Zonta Club of Oakville visit http://zontaoakville.org/16-days-of-activism/