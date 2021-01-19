School board aims for 2024 opening of new North Oakville high school

Construction of a new North Oakville high school will bring sorely needed classrooms to the rapidly growing community.

But town councillors want to make sure it doesn’t also add to the area’s parking woes.

The Halton District School Board is hoping to open its newest secondary school near the northwest corner of Dundas and Neyagawa in September 2024.

A three-storey building with 60 classrooms will serve about 1,200 students, with the possibility of up to 12 additional portables on the site during peak population periods.

A sports field and track will be built on the northern portion of the property, currently owned by the town as a part of the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

The existing Saint Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox parish will remain on the east side of the Grade 9-12 school.

School board representatives were in front of town councillors on Jan. 19 to outline their vision for the school, which received provincial funding last summer.

With nearly three years to go before the school opens, North Oakville already has 734 high school students who must travel south of Dundas Street for their education, councillors were told.

But Ward 7 councillors Pavan Parmar and Jasvinder Sandhu expressed concerns with the 141 parking spots allocated for the building.

“I don’t think that our parking index is the proper indication for how many parking spots there should be at the school,” said Sandhu.

“It’s not just students and parents that are going to be parking, it’s going to be staff themselves and I want to make sure that that’s taken into account because staff may not be from Ward 7 or locally from Oakville. We want to make sure there’s enough parking for them.”

A parking shortage at Oodenawi, the first elementary school in Ward 7, caused a spillover of cars onto neighbourhood streets and inconvenienced residents, added Parmar.

The current proposal is for 1.95 spots per classroom, but town staff has promised to report back on the issue as part of the rezoning process.

A plan for the long-awaited school received a warm welcome from Ward 5 councillor Jeff Knoll.

“I’m so happy to see this,” he said.

“This has been such a long time to get to this point. I’ve been here for 20 years and I think I’ve been 19.5 of them anticipating this school.”

Ontario’s Minister of Education Stephen Lecce came to Oakville in July 2020 to announce $33.6 million in funding for the new school.