School board trustee candidates for 2022

The official list of candidates for school board trustees was determined on Aug. 19 at 2:00 p.m. Three individuals were acclaimed, and 16 people are competing for six positions on two school boards. Three trustees representing three boards were unopposed.

There are nine school trustee positions allocated to Oakville, four for the Halton District School Board (HDSB), three for the Halton Catholic District School Board HCDSB, one for the Conseil scolaire Viamonde (CSV) and one for the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir (CSCMA).

Those unopposed are Tanya Rocha - trustee for HDSB's Ward 3 & 6, CVS trustee Pierre Gregory and CSCMA trustee Dominique Janssens. These individuals will be officially elected in their positions on Monday, Aug. 22, at 4:00 p.m.

School board trustees play a significant role in shaping the delivery of elementary and high school education in our community.

Voters need to make the choice prior to election day as two which board they wish to support. Click here for more information about how to select a school board.

Oakville school board trustee candidates

Candidates' names are hyperlinked to the websites available at the time of publication.

Halton District School Board

Wards 1 & 2 combined - one position

Represented schools: Abbey Lane PS, Brookdale PS, Eastview PS, Gladys Speers PS, Oakwood PS., Palermo PS, Pine Grove PS, W.H. Morden PS, T.A. Blakelock HS

Zena Al-Mudaris

Carole Baxter

Abdullahi Jama

Wards 3 & 6 combined - one position - acclaimed

Represented schools: EJ James PS, Falgarwood PS, Iroquois Ridge HS, James W Hill PS, Joshua Creek PS, Maple Grove PS, New Central PS, Oakville Trafalgar HS, Sheridan PS​

Ward 4

Represented schools: Captain R. Wilson PS​, Emily Carr PS, Forest Trail PS, He​ritage Glen PS, Pilgrim Wood PS, West Oak PS, Abbey Park HS, Garth Webb SS

Cheryl De Lugt

Joanna Oliver - incumbent

Wards 5 & 7 combined - one position

Represented schools: Dr. David R. Williams PS, Montclair PS, Munn’s PS, Oodenawi PS, Post’s Corners PS, River Oaks PS, Sunningdale PS, White Oaks SS

Gemma Ahn

Kelly Amos - incumbent

Halton Catholic District School Board

Wards 1, 2 & 3 combined - one position

Schools represented: St. Mary CES, St. Dominic CES, St. Nicholas CES, St. Thomas Aquinas CSS, St. Vincent CES, St. Luke CES

Garrett Dennie

Robert Kennedy

Alice Anne LeMay

Alex Power

Wards 4 & 7 combined - one position

Schools represented: St. Bernadette CES, St. Joan of Arc CES, St. John Paul II CES, St Matthew CES, St. Ignatius of Loyola CSS, St. Theresa of Calcutta CES, St. Gregory the Great CES, North Oakville #4 CES

Martin Gegus

Ian McCombe

Chris Saunders

Wards 5 & 6 combine - one position

Schools represented: Our Lady of Peace CES, Holy Trinity CSS, St. Andrew CES, St. Michael CES, Holy Family CES, St. Marguerite d'Youville CES

Sylvia Agorua-Uzonwanne

Helena Karabela - incumbent

Conseil scolaire Viamonde (French Public) acclaimed

Schools represented: École élémentaire du Chêne, École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais, École élémentaire Patricia-Picknell

Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir (French Catholic) acclaimed

Schools represented: École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marie, École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité, École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité