School board trustee candidates for 2022

The official list of candidates for school board trustees was determined on Aug. 19 at 2:00 p.m. Three individuals were acclaimed, and 16 people are competing for six positions on two school boards. Three trustees representing three boards were unopposed.
There are nine school trustee positions allocated to Oakville, four for the Halton District School Board (HDSB), three for the Halton Catholic District School Board HCDSB, one for the Conseil scolaire Viamonde (CSV) and one for the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir (CSCMA).
Those unopposed are Tanya Rocha - trustee for HDSB's Ward 3 & 6, CVS trustee Pierre Gregory and CSCMA trustee Dominique Janssens. These individuals will be officially elected in their positions on Monday, Aug. 22, at 4:00 p.m.
School board trustees play a significant role in shaping the delivery of elementary and high school education in our community.
Voters need to make the choice prior to election day as two which board they wish to support. Click here for more information about how to select a school board.
Oakville school board trustee candidates
Candidates' names are hyperlinked to the websites available at the time of publication.
Halton District School Board
Wards 1 & 2 combined - one position
Represented schools: Abbey Lane PS, Brookdale PS, Eastview PS, Gladys Speers PS, Oakwood PS., Palermo PS, Pine Grove PS, W.H. Morden PS, T.A. Blakelock HS
- Zena Al-Mudaris
- Carole Baxter
- Abdullahi Jama
Wards 3 & 6 combined - one position - acclaimed
Represented schools: EJ James PS, Falgarwood PS, Iroquois Ridge HS, James W Hill PS, Joshua Creek PS, Maple Grove PS, New Central PS, Oakville Trafalgar HS, Sheridan PS
Ward 4
Represented schools: Captain R. Wilson PS, Emily Carr PS, Forest Trail PS, Heritage Glen PS, Pilgrim Wood PS, West Oak PS, Abbey Park HS, Garth Webb SS
- Cheryl De Lugt
- Joanna Oliver - incumbent
Wards 5 & 7 combined - one position
Represented schools: Dr. David R. Williams PS, Montclair PS, Munn’s PS, Oodenawi PS, Post’s Corners PS, River Oaks PS, Sunningdale PS, White Oaks SS
- Gemma Ahn
- Kelly Amos - incumbent
Halton Catholic District School Board
Wards 1, 2 & 3 combined - one position
Schools represented: St. Mary CES, St. Dominic CES, St. Nicholas CES, St. Thomas Aquinas CSS, St. Vincent CES, St. Luke CES
- Garrett Dennie
- Robert Kennedy
- Alice Anne LeMay
- Alex Power
Wards 4 & 7 combined - one position
Schools represented: St. Bernadette CES, St. Joan of Arc CES, St. John Paul II CES, St Matthew CES, St. Ignatius of Loyola CSS, St. Theresa of Calcutta CES, St. Gregory the Great CES, North Oakville #4 CES
- Martin Gegus
- Ian McCombe
- Chris Saunders
Wards 5 & 6 combine - one position
Schools represented: Our Lady of Peace CES, Holy Trinity CSS, St. Andrew CES, St. Michael CES, Holy Family CES, St. Marguerite d'Youville CES
- Sylvia Agorua-Uzonwanne
- Helena Karabela - incumbent
Conseil scolaire Viamonde (French Public) acclaimed
Schools represented: École élémentaire du Chêne, École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais, École élémentaire Patricia-Picknell
Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir (French Catholic) acclaimed
Schools represented: École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marie, École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité, École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité