Second annual Shifa Gala to benefit Oakville hospital

× Expand Photo: Ellis Don Hospitalization OTMH Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

As part of this years initiative from the Oakville Hospital Foundation (OHF) to support our local hospital, they will be hosting a fundraiser at this years Shifa Gala.

Community volunteers are rallying together to organize this event and raise proceeds to support the foundation and the hospital. Their goal is $50,000 this year and to make sure that the community is aware of Oakville hospitals dependance on local engagement.

"We are fortunate to have a world-class hospital within Oakville. But with that privilege comes our collective responsibility to maintain our hospital," said Board Member Raza Hasan.

"As members and neighbours in Oakville, the Muslim community is consistently looking for opportunities to get involved and give back."

The 2023 Shifa Gala will be held on Sunday, November 19, at the Legacy Banquet Hall at 1173 North Service Road East.

For the second time, the Muslim community will gather with friends for an evening of dining and entertainment to raise money for the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, hoping to beat the $30,000 raised last year.

Last year's attendance was 300, and this year will be an enchanting Qawwali evening with a live performance by singer Masroor Fateh Ali Khan.

× Expand Masroor Fateh Ali Khan website Masroor Fateh Ali Khan

For tickets go to www.shifagala.com and for more information email theshifagala@gmail.com