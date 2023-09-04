Select outdoor pools remain open during set times in the first week of September

Andrii Leonov on Unsplash outdoor pools

The Town of Oakville will keep some select outdoor pools open past the Labour Day weekend to help keep residents cool from the summer heat while enjoying the summer sun.

The 21 splash pads around Oakville will remain open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Drop-in swims will be available on:

Monday, September 4 at Brookdale Pool, 1215 Bridge Rd. Starting with lane swimming (Lengths) from noon to 1:30 p.m. and leisure swims from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and again from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday, September 5, at Bronte Pool, 2184 Hixon St., leisure swim from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and leisure and lane swimming (combo swim) from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 6, at Bronte Pool, 2184 Hixon St., leisure swim from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and leisure and lane swimming (combo swim) from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 7, at Bronte Pool, 2184 Hixon St., leisure swim from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and leisure and lane swimming (combo swim) from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome based on capacity, so if you wish to reverse your spot, visit the Town of Oakville's Drop-in Programs page. If you own a Summer Fun Pass, it can be used until Sunday, September 10.