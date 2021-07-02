What is it like to be a senior in Oakville

The Oakville Community Foundation has launched its latest research report, Living Your Best Life: A Report on the Vitality of Older Adults in Our Communities.

This report examines what it’s like to age in our communities and looks at the areas where we are excelling and areas where there is room to improve. It explores aspects of housing, food security and nutrition, health and wellbeing and more. The report invites the reader to redefine how they view “old,” “senior,” or “elderly.”

Did you know?

14.5% of Oakville residents are older than 65. 2% of residents are older than 85.

62% of Older Adults in Oakville spend more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities, and 27% spend more than 50% of their income

4 in 5 adults 55+ reported a strong sense of belonging in Oakville.

This report focuses on the Oakville community and Halton Region in a broader context. Many of the statistics and data points illustrate that there are many different experiences when it comes to ageing and that no two experiences are the same. Generally, many aspects of ageing in our community seem positive. When compared to provincial and national data, Oakville typically performs equally or better. However, there is significant evidence that the older you get, the more likely you are to experience isolation and impediments to community belonging.

For a deeper dive into the report, The Foundation has also developed a three-part video series to accompany the research. You can join members of staff, Board of Directors and community partners as they explore the data within the report and inspire you to learn more about what it means to age in our community.

The first episode covers the first section of the report. It includes demographics of our communities and The Basics, including the total population of older adults, their average income, living arrangements and food security and nutrition.

You can view the other episodes on The Foundation's website as they are released weekly. To view the first episode visit The Foundation’s YouTube channel here.