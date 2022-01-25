Several Town of Oakville facilities set to reopen Jan. 31

× Expand M Painchaud Trafalgar Park Community Centre Trafalgar Park Community Centre

As the province begins to gradually ease restrictions on January 31, 2022, the Town of Oakville and private businesses impacted by the most recent increased health safety measures are ready to welcome residents back to their facilities.

It is anticipated that Oakville will remain in this step for 21 days before more restrictions are lifted on Feb. 21, 2022, unless the province sees concerning trends in public health and health care indicators.

"As we resume participating in more activities," said Mayor Rob Burton, "please continue to do so safely by following all public health measures and regulations in place."

"I encourage every resident to get vaccinated as well to provide an extra layer of protection and reduce the strain on our local health care system and our dedicated frontline staff."

Residents are reminded that the enhanced vaccine certificate with a QR code is the only form of proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (or medical exemption) accepted to enter any re-opened business or facility, which required it prior to the enhanced health restriction

Download your enhanced vaccine certificate by visiting the province’s How to get your COVID-19 vaccine certificate page. To print a copy for free, visit any Oakville Library branches.

What’s opening on January 31

Town operated facilities

All recreation and culture facilities including fitness centres, pools and arenas will reopen for drop-in activities on January 31, with capacity limits.

Memberships (fitness, recreation, culture and seniors) will be reactivated as of Thursday, January 27 (to allow residents to pre-book for registered and drop-in programs).

Sessional programs and workshops scheduled to begin after January 31 will resume as scheduled. (All registered programs scheduled to begin between January 8 and 26 have been cancelled).

Seniors Centres for limited in-person activities.

The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts continues to offer unique live stream performances. Some in-person performances scheduled for February have been postponed.

Oakville Museum reopens on Tuesday, February 1 for select pre-booked activities.

Rental permits beginning after January 31 will resume with capacity restrictions.

Increasing or maintaining capacity limits at 50% in indoor public settings, including but not limited to:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies)

Shopping malls

Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms

Cinemas (though you are not allowed to eat or drink while watching a movie)

Meeting and event spaces

Recreational amenities and amusement parks

Museums, galleries and similar attractions

Bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Religious services, rites, or ceremonies.

Allowing spectator areas of facilities such as sporting events, concert venues and theatres to operate at 50% seated capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

Increasing social gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

What remains closed

All service counters including ServiceOakville at Town Hall remain closed as well as indoor meeting and event spaces, with the exception of appointments for marriage licences and Proof of Life forms. Residents and businesses are encouraged to continue using the town’s online services where possible.

Visit our COVID-19 Information page and Twitter and Facebook accounts for updates to town programs and services.