Help shape the future of Halton Police policies

In its continued commitment to community engagement, the Halton Police Board is proud to unveil its latest community survey. This concise survey invites the citizens of the Halton Region to provide valuable input that will directly influence the forthcoming Strategic Plan for policing.

Chair Jeff Knoll underscores the significance of this community-driven approach, commenting, "As the governing body for Halton’s policing, it is our responsibility to ensure our police initiatives align seamlessly with the community’s needs, values, and expectations."

He continues, "Feedback from our diverse Halton community – residents, workers, students, and entrepreneurs alike – is instrumental in tailoring police policies and goals, ensuring a safer and harmonious future for all."

Renowned Canadian research agency Advanis has been entrusted with administering the survey, ensuring it remains voluntary and confidential. Add your perspective to this pivotal dialogue by receiving your unique link to complete the survey:

1. Text “Halton” to 833.400.0869 or,

2. Scan the QR code below with any mobile device or,

3. Email Survey@HaltonPoliceBoard.ca.

The survey should take approximately 5-8 minutes to complete.

The Halton Police Board extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who invests their time in contributing.

For insights into the Halton Police Board’s role and endeavours, kindly visit HaltonPoliceBoard.ca.

The reason for not having a direct link is to ensure no individual group or organization can submit multiple responses.

About the Halton Police Board

The Halton Police Board is dedicated to fostering trust through police transparency and accountability. Comprised of community members and public representatives, the Board plays a crucial role in overseeing the Halton Regional Police Service, ensuring it meets the needs and expectations of the people of the Halton Region.