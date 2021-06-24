× Expand Sheridan College Representatives from each participating team in the Open Innovation Challenge finale with event host Charles Matthews Jr.

An initiative that combines Indigenous and scientific knowledge to address issues of climate change, a mobile skilled trades classroom, a virtual campus that makes post-secondary education easier to access, and a new ecosystem of learning were among the projects recognized at the Reimagine Pitch Event – the finale of Sheridan’s Open Innovation Challenge.

Over the past seven months, teams across Canada have been developing ideas for reimagining learning and education as part of Sheridan’s Open Innovation Challenge.

Inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and employing a human-centred design approach, individuals and teams were called on to contribute ideas via a range of mediums, grounded in the question: How might we collaborate within our communities to reimagine learning and education so that no one is left behind and all youth and adults can realize their full potential?

Across the three stages of the challenge, 205 participants created 95 teams and completed 45 projects. These were then narrowed down to ten finalists, who pitched their innovative ideas for making learning and education more accessible to a team of judges at a fast-paced, dynamic virtual event.

Six awards were given out, totalling more than $50,000 in cash prizes.

Sheridan’s Open Innovation Challenge winners

Four Judges Choice Awards

Beading a New World: This Saskatchewan-based team aims to establish Indigenous communities as equal treaty partners in Canada's decolonial transition to a low-carbon future and sustainable society and inspire a new generation of climate leaders. Learn more about Beading a New World.

Educ8all: The TRADES Program will use a blended program of online learning and mobile trades labs to bring skilled trades to high schools and remote locations in preparation for post-secondary education. The five-person team features several Sheridan faculty members. Learn more about Educ8all.

Reimagine 17: This student-led non-profit focuses on amplifying student action for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at post-secondary institutions across Canada. Featuring team members from British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, the initiative seeks to ReImagine 17 SDGs with the Sustainable Development Alliance Model all across Canada. Learn more about Reimagine 17.

Saved by NO Bell: Featuring a team of Sheridan faculty members, this project encourages post-secondary institutions to break away from traditional delivery models and scheduled class time (bells) to bring education to people rather than people to education. Learn more about Saved by NO Bell.

One Audience Choice Award

The Futurists: LIFT is a collaborative needs-based framework that actively reaches out to prospective students experiencing barriers to quality education. They hope to initially focus on women who have a low-income capacity, such as single mothers, women with disabilities, visible minorities and First Nations women. Learn more about the Futurists.

Bonus Prize (given to a team of Sheridan students)

The Ecosystem: This proposal for a new Ecosystem of Learning is designed to engage