Sheridan offers bursaries for youth in or out of care

To support youth currently or formerly in the care of child welfare, Sheridan introduced a bursary that will enable up to 20 eligible students to pursue post-secondary studies this September.

In partnership with the Child Welfare Political Action Committee (PAC), the Sheridan Bursary for Ontario Youth Currently or Formerly in Care is available to students of all ages pursuing their first postsecondary credential and who meet the eligibility requirements.

“Postsecondary education transforms lives, and facilitating access to it is foundational to Sheridan’s mission as a leading educational institution and a responsible community partner,” said Dr. Janet Morrison, President and Vice-Chancellor. “Sheridan is committed to delivering on this promise through an investment in thoughtful, long-term and systemic solutions, like this bursary.”

Sheridan has worked collaboratively for several years with local Peel and Halton Children’s Aid Societies and the Peel-Dufferin-Halton Ontario Education Championship Team to help youth currently or formerly in extended society care reach their postsecondary and career goals.

“This bursary is a significant milestone in Sheridan’s ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable young community members by removing barriers to education,” added Sheldon Pereira, Vice Provost Student Experience and Enrolment Management. “We are delighted to join the Child Welfare PAC on their mission to ensure that every young person has the opportunity to work towards a bright and promising future.”

According to the Child Welfare PAC, there are approximately 12,000 young people currently in care in Ontario and another 100,000 who have recently transitioned out of care. From age 18 to 21, those in care receive an allowance of approximately $875 a month. When this support ends, pursuing a post-secondary education becomes more difficult.

“I want to sincerely thank Sheridan College for taking action that will greatly and positively impact the lives of youth who have aged out of the child welfare system and are seeking a better future,” said Ingrid Palmer, Board Chair, Child Welfare Political Action Committee. “This will play an important role in mitigating the myriad of barriers to higher learning faced by youth from the child welfare system.”

Prospective students can learn more about Sheridan’s available scholarships and bursaries online.