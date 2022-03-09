Sheridan’s free March Break couch camp provides fun for all ages

Are you looking for exciting, educational and free things to do with the kids during the March Break? The Sheridan Alumni March Break Couch Camp can help!

Each day from March 14-18, Sheridan Alumni will host online workshops from 10-11 a.m. featuring activities designed for kids ages 6-12 but are fun for the whole family!

Sign up today for any or all of the following workshops:

• Crafting Food with Personality (Monday, March 14) — Learn how to get creative with food items with Sheridan Illustration grad Leanne Dowdall! Leanne, the owner of Cambridge arts and crafts drop-in studio Crafty Creatures that offers workshops for children and adults of all ages, will teach you how to make a donut with personality and create a cinnamon roll character. (Note: Registration for this event closes Wednesday, March 9, to allow for time for a kit to be mailed to you.)

• Introduction to Acting: Exploring the Actor’s Tools (Tuesday, March 15) — Play fun, interactive drama games and activities that explore how actors use their body, voice and imagination to create characters! The workshop is facilitated by Young People’s Theatre, Toronto’s oldest professional theatre company and a national producer and presenter of theatre for young audiences.

• Storytime with Disney animator and illustrator Benson Shum (Wednesday, March 16) — Sheridan Animation graduate Benson Shum will take you behind the scenes of his new children’s book Anzu the Great Kaiju, reading from the heartwarming picture book, performing a drawing demonstration and answering questions! Benson is an animator at Walt Disney Animation Studios, contributing to such films as Frozen, Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Moana, Frozen 2, Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto.

• Fire Safety Presentation | Prevention, Detection and Escape (Thursday, March 17) – Learn the importance of being fire safe and how to implement the basics of fire prevention, detection and home escape planning from Sheridan graduate Michelle John, Fire/Life Safety Education Officer for the City of Brampton. This workshop is in response to a recent increase in fires across our regions and because the COVID-19 pandemic has recently prevented fire and emergency services officers from visiting schools to teach these critical life skills face-to-face.

• The Magic in You: Children’s Empowerment Magic Show (Friday, March 18) – Be dazzled by the magic of Sheridan graduate and former YTV personality Scott Dietrich, who is widely recognized as one of Canada’s premier children’s magicians and has been voted the GTA’s ‘Best Children’s Entertainer’ by readers of City Parent Magazine for eight consecutive years. Children will also be empowered by learning to perform magic themselves and even helping to magically produce Scott’s furry sidekick Sir Walken — a real magic bunny.

To reserve your spot in the Sheridan Alumni March Break Couch Camp or for more information, please visit www.sheridancollege.ca/couch-camp