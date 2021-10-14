Turning pavement turned into a garden at Sheridan College

Sheridan's Trafalgar Road Campus is home to a new naturalized garden thanks to a partnership between Sheridan’s Mission Zero team and Oakvillegreen to ‘de-pave’ an unused area of asphalt. The ‘De-pave Paradise’ project is the latest collaboration between Sheridan and Oakvillegreen. The project aims to create a natural habitat for local wildlife, improve rainwater absorption to mitigate downstream flooding, reduce the heat island effect and beautify the community.

Over the course of two days, volunteers from Sheridan and Oakvillegreen donned their gardening clothes, grabbed their tools, and piece by piece, chunks of 100 square-metre section of pavement were cut, lifted and carried to a bin that was later taken to an asphalt recycling facility. Then, they reclaimed the area by adding nutrient-rich soil and mulch and finished off by planting native grasses and shrubs. Oakvillegreen supplied the required specialized equipment, tools, and expertise, while Sheridan staff and volunteers took the lead on removing the pavement and creating the garden.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Oakvillegreen to create this beautiful, sustainable garden at our Trafalgar campus,” said Herb Sinnock, Sheridan’s Director of Sustainability. “As Sheridan continues to lead as an institutional model for sustainability, community partnership projects like these demonstrate our commitment to restoring biodiversity, building stronger communities and projecting true global citizenship.”

De-pave Paradise is a project of Green Communities Canada and community partners across the country, including Oakvillegreen. The project supports volunteers and neighbourhoods that want to remove unwanted pavement and plant gardens filled with native species in its place.

Over the past six years, Sheridan and Oakvillegreen have partnered on numerous sustainability initiatives.“This transformation was possible due to the enthusiasm and hands-on effort of Sheridan students and community volunteers,” said Melanie Rose, Oakvillegreen’s Executive Director. “Working together, we were able to create a vibrant new greenspace, improving our local environment, while also instilling a sense of pride in our community.”

The project involved an empty section of pavement on the corner of Ceremonial Drive and Trafalgar Road at the end of Parking Lot 1A. The addition of the garden impacted no parking spots.