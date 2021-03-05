Sheridan College president Dr. Janet Morrison's adaptive approach to change

Dr. Janet Morrison knows first-hand that change can be difficult. As the eighth president and vice chancellor of Sheridan College, adapting to change has been at the forefront of Dr. Morrison's experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. From this, though, she’s learned the importance of resilience and collaboration, which are principles she believes will help continue the support and leadership of women.

Born and raised in Mississauga, Ontario, Dr. Morrison moved to London, Ontario after high school to attend Western University. There, she studied history and moved on to the University of Guelph, where she earned a graduate degree in the history of education of women. She then headed south of the border to receive a PhD in higher education at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

In 2017, Dr. Morrison became the chief academic officer at Sheridan College and transitioned to president and CEO shortly after. She oversees three campuses and a total of 40,000 students, faculty, and staff, and is accountable for Sheridan’s fiscal health, sustainability, and advancement of the school’s mission.

“We’re not the only employer in Oakville where quality is the number-one job, but it is for us,” Dr. Morrison says. “One of the things you learn going away to school is to effectively transition from one learning environment to another. I continue to study how students transition, how they grow, and how to promote them in meeting their goals.”

In the past year, transition has been one of the biggest obstacles for Dr. Morrison, who, with her team, has continued to support students, faculty, and staff throughout the pandemic. Dr. Morrison also says being responsive to the changing world around us is critical in how she directly supports the community at large, including the care economy, the green economy, and the digital economy.

“I think change is always a challenge. I need to make sure students are flexible and innovative. When you work with young people, you need to be change-adept,” Dr. Morrison says. “Our faculty are focussed on our students’ success. That brings a huge amount of shared purpose and shared enthusiasm to our vision, and it’s reflective of the community we serve.”

When thinking about the progress of women in leadership, as well as the continued efforts that need to be made, Dr. Morrison refers to Globe and Mail reporter Robyn Doolittle and her investigative series on the power gap between men and women in Canada. As Dr. Morrison speaks to aspiring students and their families about opportunities for women, she remembers that the gender wage gap continues to exist, and that no one should relent on the work that’s being done to fight this disparity.

“The mentoring I do by design is with female students, demonstrating to young people that there’s really no limit to be successful, including young women who are balancing families and community involvement,” Dr. Morrison says.

Dr. Morrison herself wears a lot of hats in her day-to-day life. Educator, volunteer, community leader, mother, daughter, partner, and sister. She’s had years of experience learning how to balance all these roles, and one thing she touts to her mentees, her daughter, and her son is a simple mantra: do what you love.

“Do what you love and do it exceptionally well. A lot of the other stuff will follow,” says Dr. Morrison, noting that her twelve-year-old daughter’s current forte is STEM. “Whatever your driver is, equity, inclusivity, and wage equality will come as a consequence of people continuing to push.”