Sheridan College's Virtual Internship Program & Cycling Initiative boosted by federal funding

At a virtual event earlier today, Sheridan received funds from two Government of Canada grants – Canada Summer Jobs and Canada Healthy Communities Initiative. They were presented by The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and MP for Oakville, and Pam Damoff, MP for Oakville North – Burlington.

Canada Summer Jobs funding will provide 30 funded co-op positions in Sheridan’s unique Virtual Internship Program (VIP) – Innovation Accelerator stream for students in Oakville. The VIP was launched in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and barriers faced by students looking to access work-integrated learning opportunities to complete mandatory academic requirements.

The Innovation Accelerator pairs degree students with community collaborators to focus on pandemic-related challenges using human-centred design. This summer, students will be working with eight collaborators, including Oakville and surrounding-area partners Food for Life, Links2Care and HummingbirdHill Homes.

"This past year, young people here in Oakville and all over Canada have been navigating a challenging path due to the COVID-19 pandemic," says Minister Anand. "With a record-setting number of job opportunities, including 30 positions at Sheridan College, the Canada Summer Jobs program will be there to help youth earn money and grow professionally."

"Our plan for a strong economic recovery includes youth and recognizes their important role in our future. We will always be there to support the next generation. I look forward to seeing the remarkable work Sheridan College and their Canada Summer Jobs students will do again this summer."

Graham Hill, Food for Life’s Executive Director and a repeat community collaborator, was also on hand at the announcement, touting his organization's positive experience as an inaugural participant.

"We’re really excited to see what comes out of this year’s accelerator," says Hill. "In addition to the skills and ideas Sheridan students bring to the table, there’s a lasting impact from the experience, as many continue with Food for Life as volunteers."

Through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, $45,000 in funding will help Sheridan’s Office for Sustainability build on its existing cycling initiatives. The Office will launch educational workshops for students and employees who are interested in learning more about cycling, a mentorship program to pair seasoned and new cyclists and host physically distanced community events.

MP Damoff, a long-time advocate for green transportation, says: "Cycling is part of a healthy lifestyle, it’s economical, it’s good for our environment, and we should continuously work to ensure it is accessible, affordable and safe for all. This funding will introduce more students to the benefits of cycling and change the way many commute to campus."

"Ensuring our students are career-ready and sustainability are two of Sheridan’s institutional priorities," says Dr. Janet Morrison, President and Vice-Chancellor. "We’re thrilled by the allocation of these funds in support of the people and programs that will position our communities for success."

