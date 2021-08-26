Sheridan Student Union contributes $250,000 for scholarships

The Sheridan Student Union (SSU) announced $250,000 in funding today - its largest contribution in support of scholarships and bursaries to date - to assist Sheridan students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and social inequality.

The SSU’s gift focuses on increasing access to education and responds to the SSU goal of supporting quality student experiences at Sheridan.

"I've heard the voices of the students and understand their need for more certainty at this time," said Kyle Budge, SSU President. "This donation, and our commitment to future financial support, is aimed at assisting all students through the financial and social challenges they may be facing, with the hope that everyone will have an easier time in the coming year."

The SSU has allocated the funding to the following four programs:

Sheridan Student Union Scholarship: Available to all returning full-time domestic student applicants, $20,000 will be awarded incrementally to two students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher. The SSU Scholarship recognizes outstanding academic achievement and will help students achieve their dreams.

Sheridan Student Union Bursary: Available to all returning full-time domestic/international student applicants, $130,000 will be awarded throughout the year to students in increments of $500 - $2000. Allocation of funds will be based on the students' needs and assessed by the Financial Aid & Awards office. The SSU Bursary will assist students that are experiencing financial needs.

Sheridan Student Union Diversity in Education Awards: Available to all returning full-time domestic/international student applicants, $25,000 will be awarded to Black, Indigenous and racialized students in increments of $500 - $1000. Allocation of funds will be based on the students' needs and assessed by the Financial Aid & Awards office. This award focuses on increasing access to education and responds to the SSU goal of supporting quality student experiences at Sheridan.

Sheridan Student Union Proud to Be 2SLGBTQIA+ Awards: Available to all returning full-time domestic/international student applicants, $25,000 will be awarded to students who self-identify as 2SLGBTQIA+ in increments of $500 - $1000.

Allocation of funds will be based on the students' needs and assessed by the Financial Aid & Awards office. The SSU Proud to Be 2SLGBTQIA+ Award reinforces SSU’s commitment to fostering a sense of belonging, respect, and equity for all members of the Sheridan community.

"We are very grateful to our Sheridan Student Union and are inspired by their strong commitment to supporting the experience of Sheridan students throughout their academic journey," says Maria Lucido Bezely, Dean of Students.

"We know how important financial support is for students, especially as they face continued uncertainty and economic challenges during the pandemic. We are delighted to work with the SSU and provide these scholarships, awards, and bursaries to deserving students , and we are truly thankful for the SSU’s partnership."

Applications are now open, and eligible students can apply through the online General Awards Application. There will be multiple opportunities for students to apply and receive these awards throughout the entire academic year. $50,000 of this donation will also be reserved to fund more student assistance next year.

The SSU has supported multiple academic awards at Sheridan in the past. This year's funding is an extension of their commitment to support and recognize the needs of Sheridan students and empower them to succeed in a changing world.

Learn more about the SSU's five-year Strategic Plan and how they provide their leaders with guidance and direction to meet the changing needs of students and the evolving nature of post-secondary education.