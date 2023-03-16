Shopping in Kerr Village nets one lucky resident $50,000

× Expand OLG

Karen Lutzko of Oakville knows how to pick ‘em. Her DAILY KENO 8 Pick resulted in a $50,000 win in the Feb. 9, MIDDAY draw.

Karen said she is a regular lottery player, and this isn’t her largest win. She’d had some smaller wins with $1 million being the largest in 2009!

The 61-year-old French tutor said she was teaching her student online, and while he was writing his assignment, she scanned her ticket. “I said, ‘Oh mon Dieu!’ I was so happy – I felt euphoria, then thought about how great this summer is going to be!”

The mother of four said she feels blessed, especially because she has won in the past. “This is an added blessing to my life. It feels exhilarating – c’est fantastique!” she smiled.

She plans to pay some bills and take a trip. “I’d like to take a trip to Europe! I will live comfortably with this win,” she concluded.

DAILY KENO players pick their strategy (from a 2 Pick to a 10 Pick) and pick their bet ($1, $2, $5 or $10) to pick their prize. Visit the DAILY KENO page on OLG.ca for more information.

The winning ticket was purchased at M&M Variety at 443 Kerr Street in Oakville.