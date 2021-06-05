Shoring up Bronte's Berta Point

With erosion caused by high lake levels leaving Bronte’s Berta Point shoreline in poor condition, the town is floating four options for shoreline improvements.

Town of Oakville Current shore condition at Berta Point

The possibilities generated through an Environmental Assessment process are outlined in an online public information centre.

The project aims to stabilize the shore, enhance environmental conditions, and improve public access to the shoreline.

People have until June 8 to provide comments on the options, which range in cost from $420,000 to $750,000.

Input from the community, interested stakeholders and regulatory agencies will be incorporated into the project.

A preferred design will be selected and shared for public comment this September, with construction expected in fall 2022.

Options include:

Concrete Block Wall supported on rock berm: $420,000

Provides floating dock parallel to the shoreline

Improves fish habitat through rock berm

Potential impact on boat traffic through reduction of creek width

Restriction on future dredging operations

Town of Oakville

Rock protection with pile-supported walkway: $450,000

Rock berm protects the bank

Shoreline walkway mounted on steel piles mounted to bedrock

Boats berth at a floating dock parallel to the pier

Improves fish habitat through rock berm

Restriction on future dredging operations

Suggested as the preliminary preferred solution

Steel sheet pile wall with walkway: $700,000

Steel wall protects the bank

Walkway along the back of the wall

Floating dock along shoreline

No berm to impede dredging

Widens navigation width for boat traffic

Sheet pile wall with cantilevered walkway: $750,000