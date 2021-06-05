Shoring up Bronte's Berta Point

With erosion caused by high lake levels leaving Bronte’s Berta Point shoreline in poor condition, the town is floating four options for shoreline improvements.
The possibilities generated through an Environmental Assessment process are outlined in an online public information centre.
The project aims to stabilize the shore, enhance environmental conditions, and improve public access to the shoreline.
People have until June 8 to provide comments on the options, which range in cost from $420,000 to $750,000.
Input from the community, interested stakeholders and regulatory agencies will be incorporated into the project.
A preferred design will be selected and shared for public comment this September, with construction expected in fall 2022.
Options include:
Concrete Block Wall supported on rock berm: $420,000
- Provides floating dock parallel to the shoreline
- Improves fish habitat through rock berm
- Potential impact on boat traffic through reduction of creek width
- Restriction on future dredging operations
Rock protection with pile-supported walkway: $450,000
- Rock berm protects the bank
- Shoreline walkway mounted on steel piles mounted to bedrock
- Boats berth at a floating dock parallel to the pier
- Improves fish habitat through rock berm
- Restriction on future dredging operations
- Suggested as the preliminary preferred solution
Steel sheet pile wall with walkway: $700,000
- Steel wall protects the bank
- Walkway along the back of the wall
- Floating dock along shoreline
- No berm to impede dredging
- Widens navigation width for boat traffic
Sheet pile wall with cantilevered walkway: $750,000
- Steel wall protects the bank
- Walkway behind and overhanging the wall
- Floating dock along shoreline
- No berm to impede dredging
- Widens navigation width for boat traffic