February 24th was a cold night – but was filled with warmth from the #LocalLove displayed across our community. For the third annual Sleepless in Our Cities event, we asked United Way volunteers to sleep in their vehicles to help raise awareness of poverty.

The result not only raised crucial funds, it also inspired important dialogue about the harsh realities of local poverty. Thank you to everyone who chose to relinquish the comforts of home for one night by committing to sleep in your vehicles. The dead cold of winter made for a humbling experience. I was moved to see the outpouring of support. Yet, this very gesture only represents one night for participants. We know that people face impossible choices daily having to choose between paying for heat or food or rent.

As the event ticker shows almost $250,000, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. These are pledges by friends and neighbours supporting those trying to navigate one cold and isolating night without heat.

Your commitment to this year’s Sleepless in Our Cities event shows a desire to connect to community and demonstrates a willingness to build the conversation about the impacts of local poverty. Because of you, we can invest in food security, emergency shelter and transitional housing supports. United Way Halton and Hamilton also works with community partners to fight the root causes of poverty.

A special thank you to June and Ian Cockwell, for providing a donation match of $100,000 to this important event, that positioned United Way to exceed its fundraising target.

We would also like to thank our gracious sponsors and partners: BMO, Cogeco, Cumis, FirstOntario Credit Union, TD, Crozier Consulting Engineers, and Mason Bennett & the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

Please take a moment to view a video by this year’s Campaign Chair, Ryan Packer.