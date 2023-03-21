'Small Change, Big Impact' campaign supports OTMH

× Expand Jud MacKrill on Unsplash

Oakville Hydro invites customers to participate in its Small Change, Big Impact campaign. For every customer that registers for paperless billing, Oakville Hydro will donate to the Oakville Hospital Foundation.

“We’re extremely excited to launch this campaign and provide customers with the chance to make a big impact right here in our community. The Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) and Oakville Hospital Foundation form a critical pillar within our community, and we’re pleased to be able to raise funds to support their vital mandate,” said Scott Mudie, EVP, Chief Energy Transformation Officer at Oakville Hydro.

“Each donation will go towards purchasing the latest diagnostic imaging equipment for OTMH, which is crucial for the care and treatment of patients.”

“We are incredibly thankful that Oakville Hydro has again chosen to support the hospital and the healthcare needs of the community," said Oakville Hospital Foundation Chief Development Officer Suzanne Hallsworth.

"The response from Oakville residents in the past has been outstanding, and we hope this year's paperless billing campaign will go a long way towards purchasing the most advanced diagnostic imaging equipment for Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH).”

For every household that goes from paper to paperless billing, Oakville Hydro will donate $10.

How do you sign up?

Getting 24/7 access to your account and signing up for paperless billing is easy!

Create or log in to your MyOakvilleHydro account Sign up for paperless billing

Why make the switch?

It’s secure and convenient – You will be emailed a bill amount each month to keep you informed. You can also log in to MyOakvilleHydro at any time to view a PDF copy of your bill.

Saves time and costs – All account information and bills are stored in your MyOakvilleHydro account, making it quick and easy to locate what you’re looking for. Paperless billing also helps save the cost of postage.

It’s good for the environment – Not only is paperless billing free, secure and convenient, but it’s also great for the environment and eliminates the need to print paper bills.

How do I know when my bills are ready?

Oakville Hydro will email you a notification with a link to view your bill each time a new account is available for you to view. You will continue to have 23 days to pay your bill.