woman-walking-snowy-sidewalk.JPG

Mumin Mian

A small section of sidewalk is cleared of snow, allowing a woman to walk through Downtown Oakville.

Snow day- photos after the storm

by

As the flurries of the storm on Monday morning cleared, photographer Mumin Mian took to the streets to document the effects on the Oakville landscape.

What he captured was a town buried in snow, yet brimming with joy. There was certainly some shovelling to be done, but more than a few residents saw an opportunity in the newly created mounds and hills of white.

From an army of snowplows patrolling the streets to children on snowboards, these photos tell the story of the snowstorm of Jan. 17, 2022. 

Snowed in

Snowscapes

Out and about