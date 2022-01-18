Snow day- photos after the storm

As the flurries of the storm on Monday morning cleared, photographer Mumin Mian took to the streets to document the effects on the Oakville landscape.

What he captured was a town buried in snow, yet brimming with joy. There was certainly some shovelling to be done, but more than a few residents saw an opportunity in the newly created mounds and hills of white.

From an army of snowplows patrolling the streets to children on snowboards, these photos tell the story of the snowstorm of Jan. 17, 2022.

Snowed in

× Expand Mumin Mian The volume of snow from Monday's storm made parking along Kerr Street and other shopping districts next to impossible.

× Expand Mumin Mian A man finds his car engulfed in the snow on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

× Expand Mumin Mian As plows cleared the snow on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, any cars left on the streets were stranded.

× Expand Mumin Mian Digging out the car and driveway on Brant Street, Oakville, after the snow had stopped on Jan 17, 2022

× Expand Mumin Mian Town crews were hard at work clearing the streets after Monday's snowstorm brought Oakville to a standstill.

× Expand Mumin Mian Private snowplow truck operators were out in full force on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Even they had difficultly making their way along Oakville's uncleared streets.

× Expand Mumin Mian An outdoor patio became a snow receptacle as a woman shovels the sidewalk in front of a Pizza Parlour on Kerr Street.

× Expand Mumin Mian Neighbours shovelling out their driveways

Snowscapes

× Expand Mumin Mian View of the train tracks crossing over the 16 Mile Creek during Monday's snowstorm.

× Expand Mumin Mian Crew working hard to clear snow off Speers Road, a major Oakville transit artery on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

× Expand Mumin Mian Geese and other birds seek refuge in Oakville Harbour.

× Expand Mumin Mian As sidewalks remained impassable, a woman walked along Robinson Street in Downtown Oakville.

× Expand Mumin Mian Randall Street bridge cleared of snow

× Expand Mumin Mian Woman looking out over Lake Ontario at the bottom of Kerr Street.

Out and about

× Expand Mumin Mian Dogs forced owners out into the storm, but this owner found shelter from the snow.

× Expand Mumin Mian Monday's storm forced snow into covered alleyways.

× Expand Mumin Mian Outside the Beer Store at Kerr Street and Lakeshore Road, staff continued to work.

× Expand Mumin Mian Couple making the most of the day by shoeshoeing along Kerr Street just north Lake Ontario in West Harbour.

× Expand Mumin Mian Making the most of the snow day, a girl enjoys snowboarding in Oakville.

× Expand Mumin Mian A small section of sidewalk is cleared of snow, allowing a woman to walk through Downtown Oakville.

× Expand Mumin Mian A woman captures a selfie along the Lakeshore Street Bridge to commemorate the snowstorm of 2022.

× Expand Mumin Mian A woman treks through the snow in Town Square in Downtown Oakville.