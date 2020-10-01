Snow Windrow Removal Applications in Oakville open Today

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville

Applications for the town of Oakville's snow windrow removal program, assisting seniors and those with physical disabilities, open today for the 2020/2021 season. The program assists participants in clearing snow from their driveways, homes and property for those who have difficulty doing so on their own.

According to the town, "A snow windrow is the pile of snow that is left at the bottom of a driveway after the snow plow has cleared the road." Like most previous years, this year's program runs from December 1st to March 31st. (In this case, Dec. 1, 2020 to Mar. 31, 2021.)

The service is provided after a snowfall exceeds 7.5 cm (3 inches) and when residential roads are plowed. Windrows are removed only once per "winter event." The cost for accepted participants is $106.22 ($94 plus tax) per season. Once accepted by the town, the cost is non-refundable.

Who is Eligible for the Service

Eligibility for this service in Oakville is limited to:

Residents 65 years of age or older.

Residents with a physical disability or medical condition.

Resident has no able-bodied person under the age of 65 is living at their residence.

A town press release says, "Windrow clearing starts after the town has finished plowing all roads. In extreme snowfalls, it may take up to 36 hours after snowfall has ended for your windrow snow to be cleared."

The town also says "If a faster level of service is required, or if you need your entire driveway cleared, you may prefer to hire a private snow plowing company." The service does not clear any other areas of the driveway or sidewalk.

A secondary warnings says, "You may also want to consider the appropriateness of this service if the end of your driveway has a special surface such as patterned concrete. The equipment may scratch the driveway surface, however, The Town of Oakville is not responsible for any damage to driveways or curbs due to clearing of the snow windrow."

Oakville's windrow clearing service does not apply to private or assumed roads.

How to Enroll in the Snow Windrow Removal Program

Registration is open with the town of Oakville from October 1 to November 20, 2020. You can apply from home using the Driveway Snow Windrow Clearing Program online application form.

Payment can be made by e-transfer, cheque, debit or credit. For information on e-transfer payments, please visit our Electronic Payment Information page. Applications must be submitted with payment by November 20, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the town encourages applicants to submit applications and pay for the service online. In person applications and cashless payments can be made if necessary at the ServiceOakville counter at Town Hall.

More information can be learned online here with the Town of Oakville's website.