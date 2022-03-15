Individuals considering running for the role of Mayor, Regional Chair, Local or Regional Councillor for Halton Region or the Town of Oakville this October are invited to register for a virtual information session on April 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

Provided by Halton Region and the Town of Oakville, the information session - “So You Want to Run for Council” - will be led by Fred Dean, municipal coach and former municipal solicitor with extensive experience.

The session will provide an overview of the roles and responsibilities of regional and municipal council members, including duties, scope, and commitments.

Elected positions available in Oakville

Oakville is divided up into seven wards, each having two councillors. One councillor is focused on town issues and the other is focused on Regional issues. There is the mayoral position for the Town and a regional chair for Halton.

Along with a salary adjusted annually for inflation, elected officials also receive life insurance, health insurance, pension (for those under the age of 70), and expenses.

Position and Renummeration

Regional Chair as of 2020 - $191,234

Mayor as of 2021 - $134,953

Town Councillor as of 2022 - $53,964

Town & Regional Councillor - $53,964 plus $53,617 = $107,581

This session will not cover nomination, campaigning or other election processes. Those details will be available through each municipality closer to the start of nomination this May.

For potential candidates

To register for “So You Want to Run for Council” virtual session, visit the registration page or email [email protected]

Family members of potential candidates are also encouraged to attend to learn about the impact on family life

The municipal election provides equitable access to those who wish to bring their diverse perspectives and expertise to municipal and regional council

Whether a long-time or a new Canadian citizen living in Halton, the municipal election is a significant way to serve your community and help shape the future

To be a candidate, the individual must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years of age, and a resident of the municipality in which they intend to run for Council

For voters

While the municipal election is still months away, eligible voters can now complete the first step in preparing to vote this fall. Visit MPAC’s VoterLookup website to check if you are on the voter list. You can add or verify your details, update your address or contact information, and add new eligible voters to your household.

For general information on the municipal election, either Halton Region or Town of Oakville websites.