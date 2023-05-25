Social service providers to receive $4 million from region

× Expand Dan Gold on UnSplash Community Gardens

Halton Region announced that for 2023 it would provide $4 million for social service organizations through the Halton Regional Community Investment Fund (HRCIF).

"These investments in non-profit programs that support resident health, safety and well-being help to strengthen the direct impact these key services have on our community," said Gary Carr, Halton Regional Chair.

"I would like to thank our local partners and program providers for their ongoing positive impact in Halton."

So far, in 2023, 22 new grants were approved, supporting programs such as mental health services, food security and enhanced quality of life for older adults.

HRCIF funding highlights