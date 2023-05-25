Social service providers to receive $4 million from region

Dan Gold on UnSplash
Community Gardens
Halton Region announced that for 2023 it would provide $4 million for social service organizations through the Halton Regional Community Investment Fund (HRCIF).
"These investments in non-profit programs that support resident health, safety and well-being help to strengthen the direct impact these key services have on our community," said Gary Carr, Halton Regional Chair.
"I would like to thank our local partners and program providers for their ongoing positive impact in Halton."
So far, in 2023, 22 new grants were approved, supporting programs such as mental health services, food security and enhanced quality of life for older adults.
HRCIF funding highlights
- $45,191 to Achēv to provide a range of supports to newcomer women, including settlement, employment workshops and wellness activities;
- $212,254 to the Canadian Mental Health Association - Halton Branch to work collaboratively with the Halton Region Police Service to support vulnerable households through service navigation and mental health support;
- $25,000 to Food4Kids Halton to provide food for children who have limited or no food during weekends;
- $204,317 to the Halton Environmental Network to support community garden programming in Halton Community Housing Corporation communities to improve food security and reduce isolation, as well as provide community garden education for organizations supporting vulnerable individuals;
- $125,580 to Radius Child and Youth Services to support staffing for specialized assessment and treatment programs for children, youth and families who have been affected by abuse and/or neglect; and
- $78,733 to the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton to provide navigation for Black students and families and provide outreach and coordination of educational programs, arts programs and leadership opportunities for youth and older adults.