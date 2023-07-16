Sofia Silva named HCDSB's top 2023 IB student

The Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) has announced a special distinction for one recent Oakville graduate: St. Thomas Aquinas' Sofia Silva has been named the board's top graduating International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme student for the 2022/23 school year.

Halton Catholic District School Board

According to the board, graduates of the IB Programme are outstanding examples of inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people.

This year, Sofia scored an impressive 43 out of 45 possible points in her studies. She finished with a 7 out of 7 in her Business Management, Biology, Economics, Mathematics and French courses, the highest score attainable in an IB course.

"I believe that graduating from St. Thomas Aquinas' IB Diploma Programme has been one of the most rewarding decisions I have made," said Silva in a statement this week.

"Although rigorous and challenging, the knowledge I gained in the process has unlocked my curiosity and has forged the way I see the world."

"The holistic nature of the program helped me become confident in a range of subject areas, including economics, biology and French, equipping me for any career path I wanted to choose."

She continues, "It has also helped me develop personalized study habits and learn time management skills that I am ready to apply in university. This includes making time for creative, active, and service-oriented activities through components such as CAS, teaching me that the key to academic success is also rooted in a balanced schedule that nurtures our human nature."

"However, the most valuable takeaway from my IB experience is the supportive community that was fostered by my fellow students and staff. Through all the adversities we faced, I always felt encouraged and motivated by my classmates and teachers, and I am so proud of our collective achievements throughout this journey."

Sofia finished by saying, "I am so grateful for the community and learnings the IB has gifted me with, and I am so excited to see how it will help lead to our eventual success in our post-secondary endeavours!"

The HCDSB extended their congratulations to Sofia and wished her all the best, set to begin her studies in the International Relations Program at the University of Toronto in the fall of 2023.

Congratulations Sofia!