Sparky visits local parks to engage children in fire safety

Town of Oakville Sparky the Fire Dog

Oakville Fire crews will be making a special visit to seven splash pads this summer as part of the annual Sparky’s Dog Days of Summer campaign. As kids cool off at splash pads, they can meet the fire crews and check out the fire trucks.

Sparky’s Dog Days of Summer is a fire prevention initiative that encourages residents to meet and talk to local firefighters at their neighbourhood park.

It is an opportunity for parents to improve their awareness of fire safety as the crews share tips to keep children safe from burns and scalds, information about smoke and fire detection systems at home, and how to plan and practise home escape plans.

Panago Pizza will be served on-site, pizza slices at $2 each and water or pop for $1 each, with all proceeds going to Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

Wednesdays from 6 – 8 p.m. at the following parks:

July 6: Old Abbey Lane Park, 1110 Old Abbey Lane July 13: Wynten Way Park, 2495 Wynten Way July 20: Sixteen Hollow Park, 2140 Westoak Trails July 27: Neyagawa Park, 540 River Glen Boulevard August 3: Valleybrook Park, 1150 Valleybrook Drive August 10: Fowley Park, 95 Fowley Drive August 17: Valleyridge Park, 2524 Valleyridge Drive

In case of rain, the crews will visit the next day (6 – 8 p.m.).

