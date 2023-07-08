Sparky’s Dog Days of Summer campaign is coming to Oakville

Town of Oakville Sparky the Fire Dog Oakville Fire Department's mascot poses in front of a fire truck.

Oakville Fire crews are making special visits to six splash pads this summer as part of the annual Sparky’s Dog Days of Summer campaign.

As family and friends cool off from the summer heat at the splash pads, they can meet the fire crews, check out the fire trucks, and learn about vital fire safety messaging.

Parents can improve their awareness of fire safety as members of Oakville Fire share tips and tricks to keep children safe from burns and scalds, information about smoke and fire detection systems at home, and how to plan and practise home escape plans.

Sparky’s Dog Days of Summer is a fire prevention initiative encouraging residents to meet and talk to local firefighters and fire prevention team members at their neighbourhood parks.

The visits are supported by Fortino’s and Panago Pizza. Pizza slices are available for $2 each, and water or pop for $1 each while quantities last. All the proceeds go to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

Throughout July and August, on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., you can find Oakville Fire at the following parks:

July 12 Sixteen Hollow Park, 2140 Westoak Trails

July 19 Neyagawa Park, 540 River Glen Boulevard

July 26 Valleybrook Park, 1150 Valleybrook Drive

August 2 Fowley Park, 95 Fowley Drive

August 9 Valleyridge Park, 2524 Valleyridge Drive

August 16 Forster Park, 100 North Forster Park Drive

In case of a weather delay, Oakville Fire will visit the next day (6 to 8 p.m.).