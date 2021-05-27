Soak in the good news! Splash pads reopen for summer 2021

Well, not waves exactly, but certainly a spritz. Splash pads were allowed to reopen a few days ago as outdoor recreation was allowed to resume in Ontario. Despite a few locations still needing preparations and/or repairs from town staff, Oakville has now opened most local splash pads for summer 2021.

All open splash pads in Oakville "will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily," according to the town. But as the pads reopen in town parks, Oakville is reminding everyone to main COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Residents are reminded that as outdoor amenities begin to reopen, sports or games that are likely to result in individuals coming within two metres of each other are not permitted," they said. "Outdoor gatherings are still limited to five people." Oakville's COVID-19 Information page has more safety information.

Which splash pads are open and closed

Here is a list of all 20 splash pads in Oakville, including which are currently open and closed. Looking for one near you? Oakville has an interactive online map with the locations of every splash pad in town you can access here.

OPEN

Coronation Park, 1426 Lakeshore Road West

Forster Park, 100 North Forster Park Drive

Fowley Park, 95 Fowley Drive

Heritage Way Park, 1659 Heritage Way

Isaac Park, 3086 Isaac Avenue

Martindale Park, 240 Martindale Avenue

Millbank Park, 166 Glenashton Drive

Munn's Creen Park, 153 River Oaks Boulevard West

Nautical Park, 355 Nautical Boulevard

Neyagawa Park, 540 River Glen Boulevard

Old Abbey Lane Park, 1110 Old Abbey Lane

Pine Glen Park, 1482-1520 Pine Glen Road

Postridge Park, 400 Postridge Drive

Sixteen Hollow Park, 2140 Westoak Trails

Valleybrook Park, 1150 Valleybrook Drive

William Rose Park, 455 Wheat Boom Drive

Wynten Park, 2495 Wynten Way

CLOSED

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, 325 Reynolds Street (NEW for 2021)

Valleyridge Park, 2524 Valleyridge Drive

West Oak Trails Park, 2860 West Oak Trails Boulevard

The three above splash pads "require repairs or inspections and will open as soon as possible," according to the Town. "Please be patient while we work on opening these locations."

× Expand Town of Oakville

Splash pads use fresh water with every use, but because the water is pressurized the Town doesn't recommend users drink the water. They also urge residents "Please don’t waste the water" and to "use water sprays only when required."

More information about our local splash pads is available on the Town of Oakville's website.

Until the stay-at-home order ends next week, remember to socially distance from other households and to share park facilities. But don't let that stop you from making a splash at town parks now and for the rest of the summer!