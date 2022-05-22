St. Andrew's Catholic Church - maintaining Oakville's history

× Expand Mumin Mian The steeple of St. Andrew’s church which houses the historic bell.

In Downtown Oakville is a church that is almost as old as the town itself. Right before Reynolds Street meets the lake stands St. Andrew's, presiding over Oakville's Catholic community as it did when first built in 1840.

× Expand Mumin Mian The stained glass windows of St. Andrews illuminate the rows of seats.

× Expand Mumin Mian The interior of St. Andrew’s viewed from the second floor organ platform.

Recently, the church was a recipient of the Heritage Grant program.

According to the town's website, this program exists to aid owners of heritage properties with the conservation costs associated with maintaining the integrity of these historic buildings.

St. Andrew's Catholic Church received $13,500 to repair the bell tower. According to the terms of the Heritage Grant, recipients of the program must match the contribution made by the Town of Oakville.

× Expand Mumin Mian The altar of St. Andrew’s church.

× Expand Mumin Mian A crucifix adorns the station at which the pastor of St. Andrew’s addresses the churchgoers.

The church is one of many historic buildings in downtown Oakville. In fact, throughout its 182 years, it was responsible for the building of a number of other structures that are now deemed heritage properties by the Town.

St. Mary's School, which stood at 343 King Street, was the first Catholic school established in Halton. It also served the regions of Peel and Dufferin. The nuns that taught at the school were housed in a property southwest of the church called the Guest House. It still stands today. St. Mary's School was demolished in 1987.

After the church sold that property, a building was erected to the north of the church in 1858 to serve as the new convent. Today, it exists as a parish centre for local Catholics, organizing group events and nurturing bonds between members of the community.

Within the church proper, the devotional artwork tells the story of not only the faith that the parishioners of the church, but of the parishioners themselves that built and lived and worshiped within its walls.

The stained-glass windows that adorn the sides of the sanctuary ostensibly depict various saints of the Catholic religion, but references to the community are subtly included in their composition.

Shamrocks represent the Irish Catholic community- members of which have been a large part of St. Andrew's parish since its inception.

Oak leaves naturally represent the town of Oakville, now in its 195th year.

Poppies pay homage to the many Oakvillian Catholics that gave their lives in the World Wars.

Throughout the storied history of St. Andrew's church, the sense of community has remained prevalent. This was by no means exclusive to Catholics.

In the early years, the church provided assistance to other groups that belonged to opposing sects of the Christian tradition. Members of the Catholic community helped to build and maintain Presbyterian churches, and vice versa.

× Expand Mumin Mian A small bell in a hallway contrasts the large historic bell in the tower of St. Andrew’s church.

The church maintains a well-kept record of its history and, by default, the colonial history of Oakville itself.

St. Andrew's is one of the oldest institutions in this town, and the recent Heritage Grant endowment helps to preserve it and other pieces of living history. For those interested in learning more, a visit to the church is highly recommended.

As Oakville nears its 200th year, and time does its work on the remaining vestiges of days gone by, programs like the Heritage Grant provide a valuable service to preserve the stories of yesterday for the people of tomorrow.