St. Jude’s garden guild's tips for early spring

Ronnie Mills Magnolia in bloom at St. Jude's Anglican Church in Old Oakville

At this time of year, when the skies are still grey and the winds blow a little cold, there are hopeful signs of spring everywhere if you look carefully. English bluebells, star flowers and snowdrops will start to peek out from the snow.

For gardeners who planned and planted carefully last fall, their efforts will ensure a great spring flower showing from April to May.

To ensure a great showing all summer, those same hardy souls will go out to the gardens in late March and early April, pruning shears and clippers in hand and shovels at the ready.

Here are some of the guidelines that the members of the Garden Guild of St. Jude’s Anglican Church follow:

Before your perennial plants begin to put out new growth, cut them back. Most perennials should be trimmed back to about 2″ above the ground. This aggressive pruning encourages fresh new growth.

Do not cut off the branches of spring flowering shrubs, such as Forsythia, Lilac, Spirea, and Rhododendron, until they have finished flowering. They are producing flowers on last year’s wood, so removing old growth will prevent flowering. Prune immediately after flowering, taking out the oldest shoots to the ground to encourage younger stems to grow and bloom vigorously.

When pruning shrubs, a general rule is to remove about 1/3 of the wood. Make sure to remove any diseased or damaged stems, crossing branches and suckers from the sides or near the base of the plant. Prune also to allow more light and air into the inside of the shrub.

If the shrub is mature or overgrown, remove the thickest branches first, cutting them back to the base of the shrub to promote new growth.

Roses that reward the gardener with more than one showing, like hybrid teas, floribundas, and grandifloras, can be pruned and shaped in early spring, especially if overgrown. Carpet roses will benefit from aggressive pruning to about 4” above the ground. Roses with only one blooming period, like climbers, should be treated like other spring-blooming shrubs and pruned right after they fully bloom.

If you have used leaves to mulch heavily, now is the time to remove that covering. A dense mat of leaves can hide pests.

If you have not divided a plant for 2 or 3 years, and it’s looking a little sad and overgrown, now is the time to divide it. Doing so will provide you with new plants and give your existing plantings space to grow and spread.

Finally, while you are out in the garden, surveying your handiwork, now is the time to consider where you might plant summer-blooming bulbs. Elephant ears, Cannas, Callas and Dahlias will all start appearing in the garden centres soon and can be planted as soon as the soil can be worked, and the danger of frost is past, usually mid-spring.

Ronnie Mills Tree Peony

The Guild is always looking for volunteers: we currently have about 20 active members. If you are health conscious, you will be delighted to know that gardening and walking for about 40 minutes use an equivalent amount of calories. And there is no doubt about the positive mental health benefits of fresh air!

If you are interested in joining our collegial group, drop by the Garden on Thursday mornings at 9:00 a.m. from May to October. You needn’t know much about gardening: just bring a smile, a positive attitude and a willingness to engage in a hobby that undoubtedly nurtures the soul.

Did you know that The Garden has many beautiful plants that can be dedicated to the memory of a loved one? Please contact Cathy Sparling at csparling42@gmail.com for details.

St. Jude's Garden Guild Plant Sale - May 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.