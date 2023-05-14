St. Jude's glorious gardens

× Expand Garden Guild of St. Jude's St. Judes Anglican Church's stunning spring flowers are thanks to its volunteer garden guild members.

In 1983 the founders of St. Jude's garden guild, inspired by English country gardens, began the ambitious project of transforming the barren grounds of the soccer pitch into the wonderful garden that it is today. They envisioned a perennial garden that was to look after itself and would not require little maintenance.

Oakville News N.M. St. Jude's splendid spring garden path

Still, members of the newly formed garden guild were kept busy throughout the gardening season, with only eight members initially using their own tools and with plants and cuttings from their own garden.

As the season starts, tulips and hyacinths, magnolias, rhododendrons then, peonies, roses, Iris, and many more beautiful flowers each take their turn in the sunshine where weeds once flourished.

Each Thursday, rain or shine – the dedicated volunteers arrive and spend several hours tending to their portion of the garden. Afterwards, they gather in the outdoor chapel to enjoy coffee, tea or lemonade, cookies, or cake, provided by the volunteers.

It is a friendly and helpful group of folk who will gladly lend a hand or share their expertise.

The design of the garden has evolved into areas with their own personalities, some devoted to different colours: blue. white, yellow and pink. It’s a glorious sight and a colourful haven for all that visit it. It is enjoyed year-round by parishioners and members of the community.

Many couples have celebrated their marriages against the backdrop of this floral display that is the Garden at St Jude’s.

If you would like to be a volunteer with the Garden Guild of St Jude’s (no gardening experience is required) everything you need, including tools, is provided for you. The garden guild's president Ronnie Mills can be reached at 905-601-0019 for more information.