St. Luke's Socializing Seniors Food Delivery Service

St. Luke's Anglican Church & Community Centre, Palermo launches a new community outreach program specifically designed to help seniors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Thursday, January 21, the Socializing Seniors Food Delivery Service will bring packages of fresh groceries to seniors' homes in Oakville. This program will run each Thursday from January until the end of March 2021. Volunteers and staff for the program will provide friendly, compassionate, and contactless service to neighbours who need support.

The Socializing Seniors Food Delivery Service is made possible thanks to funding from the Ontario Seniors Community Grant. This new service is part of St. Luke's larger Socializing Seniors Virtually Program, which will offer seniors a variety of activities and social connections online. These will include:

Weekly art classes

Physical activity programs

Social coffee hours and more

Socializing Seniors Virtually was first proposed in the summer of 2020 as a way of reconnecting seniors who had become isolated due to the pandemic. The project's objectives match the Seniors Community Grant's goals of "addressing social isolation and helping older adults stay healthy, safe, and active in their communities." Without their support, our program would not be possible.

St. Luke's Community Centre opened in 2016 as an outreach project of St. Luke's Anglican Church, hosting a variety of programs and events for seniors and people of all ages, abilities, backgrounds, faiths, genders, and sexualities. Although our facilities and programs have temporarily closed, we are thankful to be able to connect with and assist those in need during this challenging time, and we look forward to the time when we can offer these services in person again.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please contact Monique Gaudet at [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you!