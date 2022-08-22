Here’s what Oakvillians want in the upcoming municipal elections

× Expand William Mewes - Source - CC BY Election Voting Sign

With municipal elections coming up, we thought it would be a good idea to take to the streets to find out what Oakvillians feel are the most pressing issues concerning them and their community.

But, as it turned out, most people – 13 out of 19 interviewed – didn’t even know there was an election, and 17 didn't know their ward. Paul K., who has lived in Oakville for over 30 years, said he only “votes federally and provincially," and "had no clue about any election.”

“In fact, everyone I know in Oakville just votes federally – as far as I know – because we discuss issues with each other, but in this local community, there’s not much to say really.” – Paul K., Downtown Oakville

A common frustration aired out by those in the Bronte and Kerr Village areas was traffic. “There are way too many cars these days. Traffic doesn’t move freely. And then you get people with these loud cars going up and down the street when there isn’t traffic,” complained Marriane S., who often takes walks along Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Paul and Tatiana echoed those sentiments, adding that traffic “especially on the weekends, is out of control.” Noise pollution was mentioned as a complaint by many along with traffic.

“In North Oakville, where I live, it’s so noisy because of all the construction, as if traffic isn’t bad enough.” – Violet, Kerr Village

Lynn, of Bronte, bemoaned the loss of businesses and a sense of community. “There were so many little shops that we used to visit all the time. It felt like a real community. Many went under during the lockdowns, and I’m not sure [if] we can bring them back, because they went down bad; they lost their shirt.” She warned that the sense of community should return “or else Oakville will just be one of those places where people live but travel elsewhere for everything.”

However, crime was one area where everyone unanimously agreed. Oakville is one of the safest communities in the country, and the people we interviewed support the stats.

Despite all these complaints, the vast majority don’t want much to change. They’re happy with the way things are.

But, Eleanor was quick to question that resistance to change.

“Most of us definitely don’t want things to change but is that a good thing? We - people who live in Oakville that is - are very selfish. But maybe that’s not a good thing. What are young people going to do? The future is in their hands. They’re going to live here.”

It’s unclear at this point whether the goal of 30% of the electorate casting a vote will be met. Voter turnout in Oakville during the last provincial election took a significant dip; only 49% cast a ballot this year compared to 62% in 2018.

The general municipal election is on Monday, October 24.

You can view the registered Town Council candidates and School Trustee Candidates here by clicking the link.