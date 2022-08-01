How this Oakville student graduated high school with a 98.13% average

Watch our interview with Emma Pascu on YouTube.

Emma Pascu wasn’t always a star student. She entered St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School having “no idea how to study” and failed her first science test. That all changed after she decided that “whatever it is I’m doing, whether it’s an assignment – anything I do – I’m going to give it 100%.”

Emma was recently awarded the Governor General’s Bronze Medal and finished grade 12 with a 98.13% average – something she thought “was impossible.”

She owes her success to, what she calls, her “bulletproof study strategy.”

“It really is a lot of hard work. I know everybody says that, but it really is. When I took Biology and finished that course with 100%, every day, after every lesson, I went home and I reviewed all my notes and really developed my – what I like to call – bulletproof study strategy. And I would study every single day. Not just the day before the test. So, by the time the test day comes, all you have to do is review what you already know.”

Emma doesn’t feel she has a natural ability for performing well in school. “I don’t think I’m stupid, but I don’t have any supernatural intelligence either,” she confesses.

An aspiring filmmaker, Emma can’t recall “ever not wanting to make films." When a Nintendo DS was gifted to her when she was a child, Emma pushed the console, which had a camera attached, to the limit; “and it wasn’t even a proper camera, it was a console thing. It didn’t even have a zoom feature.”

She plans to move to LA to pursue her filmmaking dreams.

But Emma wasn't always so sure of herself and her dreams; in fact, there was something seriously lacking when she started high school – confidence; high grades helped offset her low self-esteem.

“I wasn’t a very confident person. I was very low confidence, and now after doing all these things and being president of the student council, it’s really helped me become the best version of myself. I have multiple friend groups; I have a very vibrant social life.”

Uneasy with the way high achievers are portrayed on television – “with glasses and braces, everyone’s laughing at them, they have no friends” – and “as a woman in a patriarchal society,” Emma is all for breaking stereotypes.

“It’s time for people who get high grades to start looking like regular people.”