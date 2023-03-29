Oakville student trustees represent all Halton students

× Expand Moren Hsu on Unsplash

Halton's public and Catholic school boards recently announced the election of new student trustees to their boards. Two new student trustees from each board will take on their roles at the start of the new school year in September.

Oakville News wanted to learn more about the responsibilities of student trustees, both those who are coming to the end of their terms and the newly elected.

We also asked what would motivate a young person to put their name forward, stand for election among their student peers, and what they hope to accomplish in joining other elected community trustees.

HCDSB Katie Bowie

Katie Bowie, a current trustee, is a grade 12 honour roll student at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School in Oakville. She was a lead student senator, co-chair of the debate team, and a member of MP Pam Damoff's youth advisory council.

Lauren McGuire, newly elected, is currently a grade 10 honour roll student at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School. She is the co-lead senator of Loyola's home senate and student senate special education sub-committee co-chair, Halton Catholic District School Board equity group, and the EQAO student advisory, a provincial-level committee. Lauren is a member of Best Buddies, the debate team, and the Reach Trivia Team junior captain.

HCDSB Lauren McGuire

Because both students attended the same school, it turned out that Katie was aware of Lauren and decided to mentor Lauren as a student senator and encouraged her to become a student trustee.

Katie explained, "It's my responsibility to make sure that Lauren knows what she's getting herself into. Lauren started high school the year that I first became a student trustee. I kept seeing this grade nine girl who tried out for senate and was on the debate team that I was running and the trivia team that I was running, and I thought to myself, 'who is this person?'"

The two struck up a friendship and are obviously cut from the same cloth.

To be a student trustee, a candidate doesn't have to be 'all of the above', but it seems to help convince other students that this person would do well to represent students' concerns and issues at the school board level.

Both school boards teach thousands of high school students, with each school hosting a student senate council - other students that consult, advise and discuss the issues with the student trustees.

Student trustees attend all board meetings and are allowed to speak but only have non-binding voting rights, which both hope will change going forward.

Katie will be going to McGill University in the fall: "I definitely want to do something in the realm of public service, whether that's related to law, or politics or policy," said Katie. "Being a student trustee has opened up so many opportunities for me."

Lauren is also interested in government and law but feels she'll head towards a university degree in life sciences. One issue she hopes to focus on is special education.

"I want to bring the idea of inclusion further to the board, that already does great things with it," said Lauren. "I hope to continue to make the board (school system) a better place for disabled and neurodivergent individuals."

But first, she will be watching and learning the ins and outs of board management and decision-making.

Katie noted that other student trustees she's met from across the province are hoping to become engineers and teachers and have "a whole range of diverse interests."

"I would say that being a student trustee is one of the greatest opportunities that I've ever had, and would encourage anyone thinking about being a trustee to find out more and make sure that you always put students first," said Katie.

Unfortunately, the current and incoming student trustees from the Halton District School Board (HDSB) were unable to comment at this time. However, their CVs are equally as impressive.

HDSB Sultan Alimzhanov

From an HDSB news release, the board "is pleased to announce Sultan Alimzhanov (a grade 11 student at Abbey Park High School in Oakville) as one of two Board's Student Trustees for the 2023-2024 school year. Both students were successful in their bid to be elected to the role through an online and in-person election with 23 candidates running and more than 2,500 students casting votes."

HDSB Cindy Wang

Cindy Wang, the current student trustee at HDSB, is a grade 12 student at Oakville Trafalgar High School.

In an earlier statement, Wang wrote, "I am deeply humbled and honoured to serve as a student trustee. The beauty of the student trustee position lies in the ability to empower student voices as a means of change to create better school communities and experiences for all."

"I am incredibly grateful for the trust placed in me to advocate on behalf of the thousands of diverse voices, personalities, and ideas that make up the HDSB, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for us all."

We couldn't have said it any better—best of luck to all student trustees, past and present.