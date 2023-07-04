Your Oakville guide for summer activities: Gairloch Gardens, Iroquois Ridge, & McCraney Creek Trail

UnSplash

Exploring the town as a family and creating memories together can be fun, enjoyable, adventurous and serene. It's all about what spot you choose, the trail you embark on and the activity you try out, making the most of the short and fleeting summer.

Based on what the locals suggested, Oakville News brings you some options that you can use to plan memorable summer activities.

West Oak Trails

Imagine bird watching or occasional sighting of turtles while biking with kids in trails around the neighbourhood. You can also indulge in some deep conversations with older kids while exploring different sections of the trails stretching from Upper Middle Road through Arbourview Park to Garth Webb Road.

For an elaborate experience, you can choose West Oak Trails, running east to west between Grand Oak Trail and the Fourth Line.

Young ones can get some relief on scorching hot days at the splash pad at West Oak Trails Community Park after getting dirty hands while playing in the sand at Grand Oak Park.

If the kids look for one, Valleyridge Park's splash pad offers a more interactive experience.

Wrap up the day with pizza at Domino's on West Oak and Postmaster, or grab a locally-made dessert at Purple Horseshoe Baking Company in the same lot.

Gairloch Gardens

Gairloch Gardens on Lakeshore Road East is a must-see if your kids are interested in horticulture. The options are as diverse as possible—admire the rose garden, capture some family photographs, have a lazy walk by the pond, picnic, stroll on the boardwalk, or sit on the bench to watch the gorgeous lake.

To add vigorous activity to the itinerary, bike or drive to Wedgewood Outdoor Pool on Cairncroft Road. Make sure to book your visit in advance to avoid last-minute disappointment.

Or, to pacify hangry kids, grab a treat from the Danish Pastry House and enjoy their delectable bread and pastries.

Iroquois Ridge

The shaded trail loop in Iroquois Shoreline Woods Park is a great option for families looking for some short and easy getaways into nature. Located at the southwest intersection of Upper Middle Road and North Service Road, this park is a 35-hectare large woodlot tucked away in the Iroquois Ridge South neighbourhood.

The loop takes you through lush greenery and enticing terrain, is roughly three kilometres long and easy to complete even with young ones.

For a multi-purpose park nearby wherein kids can socialize and play, Bayshire Woods Park, north of Upper Middle Road, is quite a hit with locals. Besides a play structure with monkey bars and swings, this area is quite scenic with a trail, storm control pond, birds, a bridge and trees.

The Hungry Dragon, known for its deep-dish pizzas, is close by from either of the parks. You can also try Levantine Mediterranean Shawarma & Grill or Sunny Morning Breakfast & Lunch based on the time of your visit and craving.

McCraney Creek Trail

This serene and scenic green space is interestingly tucked within Glen Abbey's residential communities and is quiet and picturesque. Suited equally for children and pups, you can begin a biking expedition on this easy and continuous trail from the west and finish the 4.5 kilometres loop on the east while watching the creek flow by.

You can even explore parts of it through Pilgrim's Park, continuing north to Glen Abbey Park and Community Centre.

If you are starving by now, grab a seat at Symposium Café on Upper Middle Road or go farther east to satisfy your sweet cravings at Monastery Bakery.

Splash pad fun

On those hot and sultry days, when the kids need outdoor activity but you can't think of any other activity other than to get wet and wild, visit Millbank Park. It has a big playground with an interactive splash pad, a seasonal bathroom, and adequate parking.

For a misty afternoon, visit the pirate-themed splash pad at Postridge Park at Trafalgar & Dundas and escape the heat.

If you are willing to explore the neighbourhood, Marylebone Cafe and Creamery is worth a try. It has plenty of dessert options besides ice cream and is a hit with the young and the old.

Our list is not yet done. Keep an eye on the last article of this series coming soon- to learn about many more activity ideas and hang-out spots in Oakville.