Surviving the financial stress of the Omicron lockdown

× Expand Mumin Mian Please wear a mask The window of a business reads “Please wear a mask”.

Nothing has dominated public life for the past two years greater than the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides the obvious impact on public health, the financial strain placed upon businesses and the community at large has been frustrating for some and near unbearable for others.

Many families in Oakville are in the midst of crisis.

With the rise of the new Omicron variant and the resulting lockdown, businesses and families are being pushed ever closer to the brink of collapse.

With each successive lockdown, government assistance has also decreased.

While the original Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) provided applicants with $2000 per month, which equated to $500 per week, the most recent benefit- the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, provides only $300 per week.

With dwindling support from the government, members of the community, more than ever, must turn to each other to survive these uncertain times.

Local organizations offering free support to those in need

​Gary O'Neill of Kerr Street Mission (KSM) says people are often surprised by how much support for organizations like his comes from the community rather than the government.

"Only 8% of our funding has been from the government", he said. "48% is from individuals and families in our community". O'Neill was also proud that the pandemic has encouraged a sense of social responsibility in Oakville.

"We are very thankful," said O'Neill. "Food donations have been greater than ever, and the community has responded to the increased needs of their neighbours and displayed great compassion."

Mumin Mian Kerr Street Mission

Along with climbing rates of poverty due to the effects of the pandemic (O'Neill noted that the number of families dependent on the KSM food bank has almost doubled), the amount of families with ever-worsening situations- debt, stress, and anxiety- is also increasing.

KSM runs a program they call the Neighbour Care Network, which provides aid to families in crises like these. Over the last four months, KSM was involved in twenty-four cases, taking steps to help these individuals and families overcome debt and deal with mental health issues resulting from the effects of the pandemic.

As stated above, most of KSM's funding comes from the community rather than government grants. So, how can more privileged individuals continue to contribute to the well-being of those less fortunate?

While food donations are always welcome and have been frequent, O'Neill suggests setting up monthly monetary donations to organizations like his, which go towards the programs that address needs like mental health and finances.

"We need the continued support," said O'Neill. "It really makes a difference."

Meanwhile, other charitable organizations are also extending their support. On Friday afternoons, from 3:00-5:00 pm, Healing Meals settings up a table across the street from KSM. This program provides a wide variety of free essentials, ranging from a free coffee and a wrap, to warm winter clothing to even doses of Naloxone.

Mumin Mian Healing Meals

"​We had a guy walk up, hungry and without any winter clothing," said Tony, a volunteer who was staffing the table. "He left with a full stomach and warm clothes from head to toe."

Businesses adjusting to the ongoing restrictions

With the restrictions related to the pandemic initially prescribing reduced capacity, followed by a ban on indoor dining entirely, hospitality has been one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy.

Expensive brick-and-mortar overhead costs come with the territory of being a restaurant owner, and now being forced to rely solely on takeout sales has pushed many to permanently close while others hover near the brink.

This has not stopped some local restaurateurs from keeping a once-thriving business afloat.

Rob O'Donovan, co-owner of the Kings Arms Pub, shared his thoughts on strategizing for the uncertain future. "Dealing with reduced capacity is probably the easiest. Get rid of anything taking up space and utilize every square foot of your establishment".

While this meant that the beloved pool table at the King's Arms had to go, the restaurant was fortunate to have a second floor to provide additional seating. Extending the patio during warmer months also served to bring the capacity limits closer to previous standards.

Lockdowns are a different story.

"It's next to impossible for a business like the Kings Arms to rely solely on takeout," said O'Donovan. When left without indoor dining, an effective menu strategy is critical.

He advised against selling cocktail kits and bottled alcohol.

"What's the point? Everyone already has booze stocked at home, or they can get it at the LCBO. People go out to drink for the vibe. When you take away the company, the atmosphere, and the staff, you take away the majority of the revenue."

Instead, with an entirely new and separate food menu called Yellow Belly Chicken, he created interest and value for returning patrons.

O​'Donovan also had thoughts to share for the many restaurant employees with reduced hours or none at all, "Hang in there. Take advantage of any government programs, and weather the storm."

He added, "Good employers will try to do everything possible to keep their staff employed. Technically, it would be more viable for us to shut the doors during a lockdown. However, keeping a team in play, with a couple of shifts a week each week, keeps money in everyone's pockets."

Mumin Mian Young woman on couch

His advice to the community on how to support their favourite local restaurants is, "Don't use UberEATS or Skip the Dishes. Call the restaurant, order from the restaurant, and come pick it up. Limiting the involvement of third-party delivery services creates more opportunities for actual bodies to be at work".

In the meantime, the pandemic continues to affect the livelihoods of businesses and individuals alike. A cloudy future lies ahead. Through self-sustainability and support, however, the community's survival remains possible.

The people of Oakville are undeterred, even in the face of uncertainty.