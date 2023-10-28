Jensen Family Sue Jensen

Susan (Sue) Louise Jensen, née Robinson, born in London, England, on April 24, 1933, passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC, on July 14, 2023, at 90 years of age. Sue’s parents were Robert and Kathleen Robinson. She had one older sister, Jane, who lives in Chichester, West Sussex.

Sue grew up in the 1930s in the Punjab Province in India, where her father was a commissioned officer in the Indian Army. Her early education was provided by a governess in India, followed by school in England at the Claremont School for Girls. She then studied to become a speech therapist at the Royal London School of Speech and Drama. Her first teaching job was at the Roedean School in England.

After moving to Canada, Sue married Ole Jensen, and they had two children, Anne and Rob. The family settled in Oakville, Ontario, where Sue found work as a drama teacher at St Mildred’s-Lightbourn School. During this time, she directed many school plays. She then changed careers and taught secondary ESL at Richview Collegiate in Etobicoke, Ontario. At over 50 years old, Sue enrolled in and completed her Bachelor of Arts degree at Brock University; at the same time, she was working full-time as a teacher.

Sue led an active outdoor life. She loved to hike and explore the many beautiful trails in Southern Ontario, including the Bruce Trail. She enjoyed field hockey, tennis, sailing and many other sports. She also devoted herself to many good causes, read news on the Radio for the Blind, and volunteered for the Red Cross, The Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and the Girl Guides.

After her husband died, she relocated to Vancouver Island to live closer to her daughter.

Sue was a proud mother of Anne and Rob and a beloved grandmother to Sarah, Graham, Johan and Emilia. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

