Sybil Rampen and Ruth Sheridan win Access Award

Community Spirit Access Award recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations that have made or are making a significant or ongoing voluntary contribution, beyond legislated requirements, to the well-being and advancement of people with disabilities.

Sybil Rampen and Ruth Sheridan are the recipients of the Community Spirit Access Award sponsored by Access Abilities.

Sybil Rampen

Sybil Rampen and her team at the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre offer the community a unique and empowering environment to explore their creativity and develop a sense of belonging. Along with the creation of the centre and the many programs and exhibitions that serve local artists and artisans, Sybil has also preserved an extensive historic archive related to the Oakville community. The partnership with Community Living Oakville and Art from the Heart, the exhibition that shares the work of these artists, is a shining example of what an inclusive and creative community can look like. Each Monday, seven artists from Community Living Oakville arrive at Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. In two hours these gifted artists produce personal masterpieces with much laughter and joy. Although these artists are challenged, Joshua Creek provides an environment to create and nourish their gifts and imagination.

Lessons are focused on different ways of seeing and experiencing the world. This is reflected in their artwork. It is about sharing, awareness, artistic expression and courage.

Ruth Sheridan

Town of Oakville Ruth Sheridan Access Award Winner

Ruth has been an advocate and volunteer for seniors causes for many years, but this particular nomination is for her work in furthering accessibility and support for people with vision impairment for all ages. Ruth has personally championed and created a support network in Oakville for those living with vision impairment. The group, endorsed by the CNIB, is called EnVision and meets weekly when it is safe to do so or by telephone. Ruth has created a safe space to share, learn and get support for those newly diagnosed or those who have been living long term with the challenges of low vision.

Ruth is a welcoming and engaging individual who makes everyone feel as if they are the most important person in the room. Her personal desire to share her accessibility knowledge and provide support to those who need it is always foremost on her mind.