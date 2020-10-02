Tammy Couto (Weiss) 1966 - 2020

× Expand Tammy Couto Tammy Couto (Weiss) passed on October 1, 2020.

On October 1, 2020, Tammy Couto (Weiss) the co-owner of Seasons, Corks and Bru restaurants in Oakville, Ontario passed away suddenly at the age of 53, after receiving a cancer diagnosis just six days earlier. She leaves behind her loving husband George Couto, her parents Ralph and Jacqueline Weiss, her three younger sisters Adrienne, Wendy, and Krista, niece Sophia and nephew Sam.

Born on November 16, 1966, Tammy moved to Oakville when she was 5 years old. During an interview she recalled walking through the town with her mom, and fondly remembered how wonderful it was that everyone knew each other. She is an Oakville Trafalgar High School graduate.

Tammy and George fell in love at Seasons Restaurant 23 years ago. They later opened Corks, a Spanish inspired tapas bar and then Bru, a modern take on a classic pub with a fantastic selection of craft beers.

Tammy was the driving force behind the couple’s community philanthropy. They were strong supporters of so many charities, which included Rotary, Salvation Army, Oakville Fare Share Foodbank, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Halton Regional Police Service, Ian Anderson House, and the Princess Margaret Hospital.

She and her warm and generous personality were bigger than life, making everyone feel cared for.

The Oakville Rotary Clubs awarded her and George, a Paul Harris Fellowship for their many years of giving back generously to the Oakville/Halton community.

“Rotarians are deeply saddened by the news of Tammy’s passing. Her big heart will be missed by all those who knew her kind and generous spirit,” said Mike Henry, President, Rotary Club of Oakville. "Our deepest sympathy to George and her family."

Upon hearing the sad news, Oakville Mayor Rob Burton commented, “Wendy and I extend our condolences to all her loved ones. We are greatly saddened by our town’s loss of Tammy Couto. Tammy was such a positive force for innovation in our downtown’s hospitality. She loved our town dearly.”

Andrienne Gordon expressed the Downtown Oakville BIA reaction this way, “Our downtown Oakville community has suffered a significant loss. Over the last 23 years many of us have celebrated important life milestones at one of Tammy’s restaurants and will always remember her kind hospitality, devotion to her customers and community and a smile that always made you feel at home”

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital.