Tannery Park improvements

With the efforts of Ward 2 Councillor Ray Chisholm and the leadership of Chris Mark, Director of Parks and Open Space, Tannery Park has received a facelift. Town staff painted the Oakville sign and pruned the plants on the slope, preventing visitors from seeing the sign.

The plantings in front of the signage were beginning to hide the sign and, if left unattended, would have eventually blocked the view from the observation deck.

From Tannery Park's observation deck, visitors have a clear view of Oakville Harbour, Pier, and on a clear day, Toronto's skyline. It is a wonderful place to enjoy the comings and goings of pleasure craft, and on select evenings, watch a sailing reggata.

A beautiful location just got that much nicer.

If you see something that needs repair, please reach out to Town staff or local councillor. We all play a part in keeping our town a beautiful place to live.