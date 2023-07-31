Tease your brain with OPL's summer reading challenge and recommendations

Oakville Public Library runs two reading challenges to cater to all ages and sees rising popularity of the program.

Oakville Public Library's Summer Reading Challenge remains one of our community's most sought-after annual programs. Like previous years, OPL organized two challenges this summer - one for kids and another for teens and adults through an online tracking app, Beanstack, which has a series of fun tasks to complete a bingo card. Both the challenges, which run until August 31, are available for all, including those who don't have a library card. 

For broader reach in the community, the summer reading challenge activities are incorporated through the library on the Go OPL Book Bikes. So don't be surprised if you spot the library staff at any special event or pop-ups at public parks this summer; apart from picking books for the summer reading challenge, you can also participate in storytimes, crafts and hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities with the bikes. 

"Summer reading programs, and other literacy-based programs offered during the summer months, are designed to help reduce 'the summer slide,' which is a tendency for students to lose some of the achievement gains they've made during the previous school year," Shannon Piccoli, OPL's Manager of Program Development shared. She added that studies have shown that kids who keep reading during the summer do better when they return to school because they've kept those critical thinking and creative skills engaged

"For teens and adults, our reading challenges encourage participants to venture outside of their typical reading pursuits and to discover a new series, topic or genre with the aims of reading more broadly," Piccoli pointed out, adding that the program is gaining popularity over the years.

OPL encourages the residents to visit its branches to learn more about its offerings. You can always ask the staff for recommendations or help discover new reading materials, such as through its personalized OPL Picks for You. 

Meanwhile, check the list of OPL recommendations for top summer reads to enrich your sunny days!

Summer Fiction Reads Kids

  1. The Ice Cream Machine by Adam Rubin
  2. Fibbed by Elizabeth Agyemang
  3. My Kingdom of Darkness by Susan Tan
  4. Absolutely Nat by Maria Scrivan
  5. Tristan Strong Punches A Hole in the Sky, The Graphic Novel by Robert Venditti
  6. If You Read This by Kereen Getten
  7. Holler of the Fireflies by David Barclay Moore
  8. Falling Short by Ernesto Cisneros
  9. Bad Luck Lola by Keka Novales
  10. Ghostlight by Kenneth Oppel
  11. Agent 9 Mind Control! by James Burks
  12. Iveliz Explains It All by Andrea Beatriz Arango
  13. Diary of a Roblox Pro, Obby Challenge by Ari Avatar

Summer Non-Fiction Reads for Kids

  1. How Was That Built? The Stories Behind Awesome Structures by Roma Agrawal
  2. Just Help! How to Build A Better World by Sonia Sotomayor
  3. Our World in Numbers, An Encyclopedia of Fantastic Facts by Clive Gifford
  4. 21 Things to Do With A Tree, An Outdoor Activity Book by Jane Wilsher
  5. The Travel Book, A Journey Through Every Country in the World by Malcolm Croft
  6. The story of Ukraine, An anthem of glory and freedom by Olena Kharchenko
  7. Cook It! The Dr. Seuss Cookbook for Kid Chefs by Daniel Gercke
  8. Some Bodies by Sophie Kennen
  9. Big Stuff Dozer, Excavator, Mixer & More! by Joan Holub
  10. Backyard Birding for Kids, An Introduction to Ornithology: Field Guide, Projects and More! by Erika Zambello
  11. Little People Big Dreams, Terry Fox by Ma Isabel Sánchez Vegara

Summer Fiction Reads - Teen

  1. All the Dead Lie Down by Kyrie McCauley
  2. A Magic Steeped in Poison By Judy I. Lin
  3. The King Is Dead by Benjamin Dean
  4. Decoding Dot Grey by Nicola Davison
  5. Someone You Loved by Robin Constantine
  6. Plus One by Kelsey Rodkey
  7. I Am Not Starfire By Mariko Tamaki
  8. House of Roots and Ruin by Erin A. Craig
  9. One of Us Is Back by Karen M. McManus
  10. Best Vacation Ever by Jessica Cunsolo
  11. The Melancholy of Summer by Louisa Onomé
  12. Wrong Side of the Court By H. N. Khan
  13. The Legacies by Jessica Goodman
  14. The Broken Hearts Club by Susan Bishop Crispell
  15. Blue Beetle, Graduation Day by Josh Trujillo

Summer Non-Fiction Reads – Adult

  1. The Creative Act, A Way of Being by Rick Rubin
  2. The Antiracist Kitchen, 21 Stories (and Recipes) by Nadia L. Hohn
  3. The Secret Lives of Numbers, An Unauthorized History of Mathematics by Tomoko Kitagawa
  4. Outlive, The Science & Art of Longevity by Peter Attia
  5. Between, A Guide for Parents of Eight- to Thirteen-year-olds by Sarah Ockwell-Smith
  6. Pageboy A Memoir by Elliot Page
  7. Truth Telling, Seven Conversations About Indigenous Life in Canada by Michelle Good
  8. The Great Nowitzki, Basketball and the Meaning of Life by Thomas Pletzinger
  9. Half-bads in White Regalia A Memoir by Cody Caetano
  10. Spare by Harry
  11. The Myth of Normal, Trauma, Illness & Healing in A Toxic Culture by Gabor Maté
  12. My Thali, A Simple Indian Kitchen by Joe Thottungal
  13. Ultra-processed People, Why We Can't Stop Eating Food That Isn't Food by Chris van Tulleken
  14. Rising, From A Mud Hut to the Boardroom -- and Back Again: A Memoir by Graci Harkema
  15. Someone You Know, An Unforgettable Collection of Canadian True Crime Stories by Catherine Fogarty

Summer Fiction Reads – Adult

  1. Happy Place by Emily Henry
  2. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
  3. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
  4. Never Never by Colleen Hoover
  5. The Whispers by Ashley Audrain
  6. Lady Tan's Circle of Women by Lisa See
  7. Zero Days by Ruth Ware
  8. Homecoming by Kate Morton
  9. Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune
  10. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
  11. The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende
  12. Flags on the Bayou by James Lee Burke
  13. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
  14. Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
  15. Everyone Here Is Lying by Shari Lapena
  16. The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt
  17. Sorry, Bro by Taleen Voskuni
  18. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
  19. Standing in the Shadows by Peter Robinson
  20. The Lie Maker by Linwood Barclay

