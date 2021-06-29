Teenagers playing dangerous games on Oakville's roads concerns drivers

Teenagers playing perilous games on the roads are the latest menace in the town as several local drivers express concern for children's safety. Given the province is gradually reopening and the summer is officially here, an increasing number of school-age kids are out on the roads exhibiting reckless behaviours. Many are wondering if the prolonged social isolation of our children during the pandemic combined with their vulnerable mental health at this point is to be blamed for such life-threatening behaviours!

A local mom shared her experience a week ago, “I was driving southbound on Postmaster and had stopped at the Pine Glen intersection. I noticed two boys, about 10-years-old, on the sidewalk to my right, waiting for the light to change. As soon as the light turned green for me and I started accelerating, I noticed one of the boys break into a sprint and cross the street right in front of my car! The second boy followed him a split second behind.” She added that the boys did not even look around for the oncoming traffic.

Sabrina Goodfellow, an Oakville mom from South East Oakville, had an equally alarming experience in her neighbourhood recently. A girl sat in the middle of the road, in a position where it would have been hard to see her if a car came around the corner. Sabrina had to yell at the girl to move from the road. To make things worse, the girl’s friends stood on the sidewalk, watching her. “I also sent an email to the principal of the school as this happened right after school. Obviously, I couldn’t identify the child, but I strongly believe that the school should bring this issue up and remind the kids of the dangers of playing such risky games.”

Many residents are now worried about the collective mental health and reckless behaviour of the children. A mom of two young kids who is a high school teacher commented, “I understand that risky play is common in teens, especially in groups. I worry that the pandemic and their lack of peer interaction has just upped the games.” She also recalled a few teens indulging in wild tricks with the traffic in downtown Oakville a couple of weeks ago. Immediately, she called 911.

A community activist, Andrea Seibt, wonders if these dangerous games are inspired by some TV shows that many children watch.

Another resident who works in banking is hyper-vigilant these days, always looking out for such antics in the summer. She had experienced a similarly frightening incident in West Oak Trails a year ago. “Some kids were on their cycles ahead of us while we were in the car. They kept zipping through in a zig-zag manner, going on either side of the yellow line. We honked and asked them to go to the bike lane, but in return, they showed us their middle fingers.”

When contacted by Oakville News, Halton Regional Police confirmed one report about children running into the street at the end of May 2021. However, the complaint did not contain facts to suggest that the kids were playing reckless games. Nonetheless, the police officers spoke with the children and their parents to educate them on road safety. Halton Regional Police urges people to report such incidents immediately so that the police officers can attend, investigate and put a stop to it before someone is seriously injured or killed.

“We would strongly discourage anyone of any of age from playing such an obviously dangerous and potentially fatal game on the roads. If you suspect your child is playing something this dangerous, you need to ensure they stop immediately,” Constable Ryan Anderson commented.

In this regard, the Halton Regional Police also highlights the need for drivers to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times. “This also outlines the importance of obeying speed limits (especially in residential neighbourhoods). Slower moving vehicles are able to come to a stop much sooner,” Constable Ryan Anderson maintained.