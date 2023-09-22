Temperance Hall - sober second thoughts

× Expand Oakville Historical Society Temperance Hall was built in 1843 and was the first Temperance Hall in Ontario. It was located at the corner of Trafalgar and Randal Streets, where Randall Residence is located.

In the early days of Oakville, liquor was cheap and plentiful - consumed in large quantities. Life was hard and people depended on alcohol to get through the day. Drunkenness was common. After a while, there was a reaction and the Temperance movement was founded.

The Temperance Movement spread from the United States to Canada. In 1830 a Society was formed in the Township of Trafalgar. By 1834, the Oakville Temperance Reformation Society had been formed. The President was Justus Williams, and the meetings were held in his store. The idea was to promote temperance rather than abstinence. Whisky, brandy and rum were the main targets of the movement.

There was a need for a hall where the regular meetings of the Society could be held. Justus Williams and Thomas Leach procured a lot on the southeast corner of Trafalgar and Randall Streets. The Hall, finished in 1843, was the first Temperance Hall in the province. R. D. Wadsworth, Secretary of the Montreal Society, attended the official opening. His purpose was to respond to a pamphlet against temperance that had recently been published. He especially recommended that there should be a “cold water army” for children that would encourage them to enjoy the taste of fresh water and avoid alcohol all their lives. This suggestion was not taken very seriously.

The following notice was published as a result of a public disturbance when the Hall opened:

Oakville Historical Society

The Hall was used for many meetings other than those of the Temperance Society. The Weslyan Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church conducted some of their services in the Hall as they did not have buildings of their own until 1850-1851. The Salvation Army also had meetings, as well as the Town Band, which used the Hall for rehearsals.

The first meeting of the Township of Trafalgar Council was held on January 31, 1850, in Temperance Hall. The Oakville Temperance Reformation Society had agreed ‘to present the Councillors with the gratuitous use of the Hall’, and it continued as the Township Hall for the next six years. When Oakville was incorporated as a municipality in 1857, the Society offered the Hall to the Town Council of Oakville.

It became known as ‘the Town Hall’. Some of the meetings may have benefited from a ‘sober second thought.’

The Temperance Society was reorganized in 1869 as the Royal Oak Temple, No. 216. The members then called themselves Royal Templars.

On June 3, 1869, Queen Victoria’s Jubilee was celebrated in Oakville. One of the features of the day was a temperance excursion from Toronto on board the Rothesay Castle, a famous steamer of the day.

There were about five hundred Good Templars on board, who were met at the wharf by about one hundred Royal Templars from Oakville. A news item of the day reported that ‘‘it was a splendid sight to see a procession of over six hundred persons, composed almost entirely of young people, who declared themselves against the use of intoxicating drinks’’.

The day was spent at Beardsley’s Grove, where there were swings, games and all manner of amusements provided by the Town. This was a happy time for the Temperance Society of Oakville as people felt that they were gaining support in their drive against alcohol.

Mason & Hamlin reed organ built in 1874

From the time that Oakville became a municipality, the licensing of taverns was a subject of much concern. In 1865, The Dunkin Act gave the counties the option of prohibiting the sale but not the importation or possession of intoxicants. Halton County voted in favour of this by-law, but it was eventually thrown out on a technicality and licenses were again issued. There was a rising feeling throughout the province in favour of prohibition.

The ‘Canada Temperance Act’, passed in 1878 by the Ontario Legislature, was more generally known as the ‘Scott Act’. Liquor could be purchased only from a licensed purveyor for home consumption but could not be sold in taverns or hotels.

Halton County was the first county to support prohibition and became known as the “banner county.”

For three years, Oakville held back, but on April 19, 1881, the new law was passed by a majority of 87. This decision may have been influenced by events at the Canadian Hotel that year. The two women, who were the proprietors, seemed unable to cope with the brawls that took place in the hotel, which disturbed the entire neighbourhood.

Chief Constable George Sumner remarked, “that it was pretty poor, as they are supposed to be ladies.”

× Expand Oakville Historical Society Interior of Temperance Hall - the ‘motto’ on the right wall reads ‘Hope, Love, Truth’

When the Scott Act came into force, all the taverns and hotels were closed. People who came into town said that they would not come again.

Peel, Wellington and Wentworth stayed ‘wet’ and pointed to Oakville and Milton as examples of the failure of prohibition. In 1888, the Oakville electorate voted to repeal the Scott Act by a majority of 179.

After this was passed, the hotels gradually reopened, and life in Oakville returned to normal. It had been a bitter time, and it took a while for the different factions, pro and anti-prohibition, to settle their differences.

On April 17, 1883, a fire broke out in the office of the Standard newspaper. When first discovered, it was fairly small. The fire brigade had difficulty in getting one of the pumps to work and soon the fire was out of control.

By 4 a.m., the whole block was in ashes. A request was sent to Toronto for help, and a special train with a fire engine and a brigade of firemen were sent to Oakville. But, when it arrived, it was not needed. The accounts of this fire in the newspapers were greatly exaggerated, and the fire department in Oakville was blamed for part of the trouble. The reason for this was that at the time of the fire, prohibition reigned in Oakville, and those who were against it seized every opportunity to blame prohibition for any unexpected disaster.

Because many offices were destroyed in the fire, the Temperance Hall was used as an alternative until they could be replaced.

Electric light was first used in Oakville on the occasion of the Royal Templar’s ‘camp’. This took place at Harbour Grove and was the largest temperance gathering held in Canada up to 1889. It lasted for ten days.

All the provinces attended, with the exception of Nova Scotia. There were forty speakers and three Royal Revival Bands.

The large dining hall held 1,200 people, and the ladies of the WCTU served the meals. The lighting system, set up by the Kay Company of Hamilton, was the first time electric light was seen in Oakville.

With the defeat of the Scott Act, the influence of the Temperance Movement gradually faded. Temperance Hall was bought by the Salvation Army and was their headquarters in Oakville for many years.

In 1970, the building was demolished, Tim Horton’s took over the site and more recently, Randall Residences. Although Temperance Hall is gone, it had a covenant, which said that no alcohol could ever be consumed or sold on that property, so the aims of the Royal Templars have not disappeared completely. (Currently, on that location stands Sotto Sotto Restaurant).

This article was first posted in the Oakville Historical Society's September newsletter - 2006 edition.