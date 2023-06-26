Ten 5th graders raise money for Sick Kids

× Expand Elizabeth Tavares Blendy Fruit girls

Elizabeth Tavares Making smoothies from scratch

On Sunday afternoon, ten girls from 5th grade at St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School gathered for the second year to fundraise in the Great Lakes community of Oakville.

Last year, the girls raised over $1,200 for Ukrainian relief, and this year the group unanimously decided to fundraise for the Sick Kids Foundation.

Hearing of last year's success, Longo's, Sutton Group realtors Sheila Barry and Linda Zylick, Bloom Florist and Hexagon Lifestyle came together to support their efforts.

For two hours on the hottest day of this summer, the girls with logoed t-shirts spun cotton candy treats, created smoothies and offered jumbo freezies under the name Blendy Fruits. When the day was done, they had raised $2,200.

Congratulations - Addison, Carolyn, Chloe, Isla, Maria, Julia, Lahna, Olivia, Simone, and Sophia.

We look forward to hearing what these young ladies will accomplish next year.