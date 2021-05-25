Terry Smith: 1957-2021

Terence (Terry) Smith passed peacefully at home while surrounded by his family on May 22nd, 2021 at 63 years of age. Terry was the loving husband of Francine Landry for more than 38 years; father to Whitney (Cameron), Joel (Katie), and Scott; Grandad to Gabriel and Clementine; brother to Bill (Debbie), Sue (Blair), and Kathy (Mike); and son of Joan and John (Bill) (pre-deceased 2019).

Terry was born in Toronto and grew up in Madison and Morris Plains, New Jersey, Lorne Park, Ontario, and Kenilworth, Illinois. Terry attended university at Indiana and McGill before settling with Francine and raising their three children in Oakville, where he lived for 39 years.

Terry’s remarkable work ethic brought him great success in business. Terry then pursued his passions for architecture, heritage, design and community by spending the last 11 years of his career in real estate, working alongside his wife and staging partner, Francine. As a realtor, Terry consistently ranked in the top 1% of RE/MAX agents nationwide and ended his career as the #1 individual sales representative at RE/MAX Aboutowne (Oakville) in 2020.

Terry was a faithful Christian and committed member of his Leader Impact Group. He followed Jesus’s example in living by the values of gratitude, humility, honesty, and service. He found Christ later in life and was a devoted follower until the end of his life on earth. His abiding faith and trust in the Lord was an example for many.

The Town of Oakville benefitted greatly from Terry’s passions for philanthropy and community. Terry exemplified kindness, compassion, and generosity, and was committed to serving his community and supporting those in need. He was an integral member of the United Way Oakville and then United Way Halton and Hamilton campaign cabinet and served as its campaign chair in 2016, an active Big Brother, a Goodwill Hamilton/Halton board member, a member of the TCRA and OLRA residents’ associations, a regular fundraiser for autism programs and charities, and a longtime member and Chair of the Heritage Oakville Committee.

Terry was a distance runner who completed many marathons. Since 2008, he participated in the annual 24-hour Cabot Trail Relay Race. In 2019, he earned the rare distinction of completing all 17 legs of the relay. Cabot was a testament to Terry’s character, as it required incredible determination, perseverance, and teamwork. He forged great friendships on these runs, and he shared the lessons he learned from Cabot with his family and friends.

When Terry made friends, he made them for life, and he was grateful everyday for the friendships he cultivated. Terry was witty, fun-loving, and silly, and was quick to crack a dad joke or sing a made up song with his youngest son, Scott. He was a loyal Raptors fan and a devoted Deadhead, having attended dozens of Grateful Dead shows across North America. Terry spent 22 years snowboarding with his family at Holimont in Ellicottville, New York. Terry and Francine chose Holimont for its Phoenix Adaptive Program for skiers with special needs. Terry’s dedication to Scott, who is autistic, impacted and inspired us all. He often took Scott out for a few more runs after Scott finished his Phoenix lessons. Terry and Scott are also well known throughout Oakville for their daily long walks around town.

Terry’s priority was family and he was, above all, an outstanding husband, father, grandad, son, brother, and uncle. Terry was an inspiration to many, and a model for all. He will be deeply missed, but will be in our hearts always.

The family would like to thank the incredible medical professionals who supported Terry through his cancer journey, especially Dr. Lynne Benjamin, Maryann and the rest of their palliative team and the oncology, palliative and nursing teams at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

Please visit oakviewfuneral.ca for more information on donations, future arrangements for Terry’s Celebration of Life, or to leave any personal condolences or stories.