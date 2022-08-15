The Annual Doggie Dip is back

× Expand Oakville and Milton Humane Society Doggie Dip

If you’ve got a dog that loves swimming, there’s a fun event coming up!

The 2nd Annual Doggie Dip is all set for Sunday, September 4 at Lions Pool in Oakville; the event will support the Oakville and Milton Humane Society (OMHS).

There are limited time slots. An early bird rate of $25 is in effect now with prices set to increase on August 22.

Masks are optional at the event.

You cannot swim in the pool with your dog. Two people can accompany each dog, but only dogs are allowed in the pool.

Plenty of toys will be available at the event, so, attendees are not allowed to bring their own.

Dogs will have to be leashed at all times when they are not swimming and away from the fenced off pool area.

If a dog shows unfriendly behavior towards people or other dogs, OMHS will ask for it to be removed.

“Animal and human safety is our first priority.”

The Town of Oakville will also be reducing the chlorine levels in the pool to accommodate the dogs. Fresh water will be available at the water station for dogs to drink.

You can register here.