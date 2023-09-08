The Joy of a Pink Coat - Inside the Bronte Community Coat Driv

× Expand Julio Rivera on Unsplash

Presently, a small group of volunteers from the Walton, Epiphany and St. Dominic Churches and Bronte Legion, with the support of Oakville Hydro and Knights of Columbus, are collecting winter coats.

The Bronte Community Winter Coat Drive collection occurs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 16, 23 & 30. You can drop your clean, good-condition coat at the St. Dominic Parish parking lot.

Last year, we distributed nearly 1,000 coats to over 500 people (families, individuals and couples). The need this year will even be greater, as food and rent inflation is taking limited finances away from other basic needs such as a warm winter coat.

I want to share with you a story from last year's event, where the coats donated to us are distributed to those in need.

With the racks set up and organized, the gym at St. Dominic School was filled. Added to this were tables filled with mittens, gloves, hats, scarves and some footwear.

Even before the doors were opened, people began to line up early in the morning. There was a chill in the air, winds blowing and rain showers. Over the course of the morning, the line was so long with people waiting for their turn the hall was filled to capacity and then outdoors.

Despite the Fall weather conditions, there was a sense of joy and hope in the air as people came into the hall and began to search for a coat, mitts or hat. We saw smiles magically appear as they found something that fit, had some style and made them feel good.

For many, English was not even a second language. When I see those smiles, there is a wonderful lyric from Crosby Stills and Nash's Wooden Ships, which comes to mind: "If you smile at me, I will understand, 'cause that is something everybody everywhere does in the same language."

Between the smiles of the people searching and finding coats and the volunteers, there was no language barrier.

Sometimes, the interactions you have during the day can leave a profound impact.

While I was transferring coats from a half-empty rack to another, a small family caught my eye. A mother, a son and a daughter. It was clear the daughter did not want to be there. We can only guess why.

But it is not hard to imagine; maybe fear or concern the coat she needed might not fit or be something she would want to wear at school. Peer pressure when you are 11 or 12 can be devastating.

Her mom was trying to help, and as they worked through the racks, they discovered a pink coat. The little girl tried it on; it fit and was in great condition, almost new. It had a bit of faux fur on the hood and sparkles on the front.

The fear, sad expression turned to a smile and then to a look of joy. She loved the coat, and I can only imagine she would be excited to wear it to school and for her friends to see it on Monday morning.

At the end of the day, I shared what I had observed with one of the other volunteers. She had seen that same interaction. Both of us commented that these few seconds had impacted us and reaffirmed the reward you get from volunteering. It made our day.

Another volunteer shared a story of a lady, perhaps Syrian, a new Canadian who was looking for a winter coat. She had tried on a few, and clearly, she wanted warmth but something a bit more stylish.

The volunteer remembered a very nice designer long coat in great condition. She searched it out and brought it to this lady. She tried it on, a perfect fit and again, the language barrier disappeared through a smile of joy and gratefulness.

Having lived in Bronte my whole life and also worked as part of a small group at Halton to get the Salvation Army Shelter built on South Service Road, I have long known poverty and need exists in Oakville.

You can see it in the demands on the Food Banks and the various organizations that help people and families in need. What is different is its lack of visibility compared to Toronto or Hamilton. But it is here and growing.

Yes, Oakville is very affluent, but there are people who face significant challenges in housing (Oakville is the most expensive place to rent in all of Canada).

Hopefully, this story about the power of a pink coat will provide you with some insight about what happened to that coat you dropped off. Moreover, inform you of the needs in our community.

As Thanksgiving and then Christmas approaches, think about the Food Banks, toy drives and the charitable organizations who are helping people. Make them top of your Santa list for giving.

I regularly attend the Lake Notes Concerts in the Summer. New and old residents talk about the sense of community and their love for the village. At the same time, fear that it will be lost as the village continues to evolve and change.

A sense of community comes from engagement and being involved. Sadly, getting volunteers and help is as much a challenge as getting coat and food donations. If you have the time, even a few hours.

Search out the many organizations or organize a neighbourhood food, coat drive or even a BBQ. Get to know your neighbours and the needs of the community. You will find a vibrant community spirit, the one you look for and value.